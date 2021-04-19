Sameera Reddy Tests Positive After Her Kids Contracted COVID-19: 'This Is The Time To Be Strong'

Sameera Reddy with her family. (Image courtesy: @sameerareddy)

Sameera Reddy is COVID-19 positive, the actress shared the news on Instagram. On Sunday, Sameera posted an Instagram story to inform her fans about it. In her post, the actress shared that she has tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday (April 17), and is taking necessary precautions for her family and herself. Her note reads, "I tested positive yesterday. We are safe and taking necessary precautions..." Sameera added that her mother-in-law Manjri Varde is staying separately and is safe. "...Sassy saasu by the grace of God has been living separately and is safe." The actress also shared, "...We will be in home quarantine and will continue to be our positive upbeat selves (sic)."

She added, "I know I have you lovely peeps to put a smile on my face. This is the time to be strong with positive affirmations. We are all in this together. Stay safe."

See her Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Sameera Reddy's Instagram story

As soon as Sameera posted the Instagram story, her fans started asking about her kids Hans and Nyra. On Monday morning, the Maine Dil Tujhko Diya actress shared the health updates of her son Hans and daughter Nyra on Instagram. She posted a picture of Hans and Nyra on the platform in which both the kids can be seen looking outside from their balcony.

In her caption, Sameera wrote, "Lots of people asking me about Hans and Nyra...so here is the update...The past week Hans had high fevers, headaches, body ache, upset tummy and severe fatigue. It lasted for 4 days. It was very unusual. So, we tested him, and he was COVID-positive. I have to admit, initially, I did feel complete panic because however much you think you are prepared, you just never completely are for something like this..."

Talking about her daughter Nyra, the actress added, "Immediately Nyra started showing symptoms. She had a fever and upset tummy. I gave her a cold compress and paracetamol on SoS. The most important thing is to be aware that the second wave is affecting many children, but doctors believe that it has mild symptoms in most cases. Doctors are also recommending vitamin C, multivitamins. A probiotic and zinc (please check with your doctor)."

Sameera also shared that she has done everything to make her kids feel comfortable. Both Hans and Nyra are "in great spirits", she wrote. "I've done everything to make them comfortable and both are in great spirits and back to being in masti mode. It's important to remember that even though your kids might get asymptomatic in a few days, they still have to be isolated from people who haven't been affected for 14 days to make sure it is not transmitted," her note reads.

Sameera added that her mother-in-law Manjri Varde has tested negative for COVID-19. Speaking about her mother-in-law's health update, Sameera wrote, "Luckily my mother-in-law was not exposed and is living separately. She has tested negative."

However, Sameera's husband Akshai Varde is also COVID-positive. The couple had tested positive for COVID-19 after their kids contracted the virus. "Akshai and I tested positive soon after the kids. We have started the medications, steam inhalation, saltwater gargles, breathing exercises, pranayama, and eating wholesome meals and are diligently following our doctor's recommendations. This is the time to be smart and focus on what helps. Not negative. Not fearful. Just be alerted. to protect yourself and others. We have to be mindful of this. It is the only way. I will continue to make my happy content because positivity is my biggest strength right now. Stay strong. Stay safe," she concluded.

See her post here:

Sameera's mother-in-law Manjri Varde dropped a comment on her post. Manjri shared that she has isolated herself and added that she is missing everyone in the family. She wrote, "Isolated! Missing all my babies. But they are all brave and are fighting this pandemic. So, love and strength and patience and healing to them. And everyone who is affected too. This is the time to stay away, stay safe and stay aware."

Meanwhile, actors like Sonu Sood, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arjun Rampal have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Coming back to Sameera Reddy, the actress married Akshai Varde, an entrepreneur in 2014. Their kids Hans and Nyra were born in 2015 and 2019 respectively.