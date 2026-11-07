Salman Khan Finds A Link Between Lord Ram And His <i>Maatrubhumi</i> Character

Salman Khan finally launched the trailer of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and confirmed its release date after several delays. At the launch event, the actor also spoke about Ramayana, which has been making headlines for its Rs 4000 crore budget and visual effects.

The Bigg Boss host felt that people should focus on Ranbir Kapoor's film rather than spending too much time talking about its budget and technical work.

Salman Khan spoke about his role, Colonel B Santosh Babu, in Maatrubhumi during the trailer launch and said, “Ram ji ke kya qualities the? He was the best husband, best son, best father, best warrior and best brother. Ab iss character mein bhi same qualities hain. (What were Lord Ram's qualities? This character has those same qualities).”

The actor added that discussions about Ramayana should be about its story and the main characters, Lord Ram, Ravana and Sita. Salman felt that people were giving too much attention to the film's Rs 4000 crore budget and visual effects instead of talking about the epic story. He said the focus should remain on the story and the teachings from the original scriptures rather than the money spent on making the film.

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on Shiv Aroor's book India's Most Fearless, which covers the 2020 clashes between India and China. The film was earlier planned to release in April, but the authorities asked the makers to make several changes. The makers had to reshoot some scenes, which caused a delay.

Salman Khan has now confirmed that the film will arrive in theatres on December 4. He also shared that the ticket price will be just Rs 11 for people above the age of 75.

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. As per Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 221.05 Crore in the worldwide box office collection.

Also Read: 'Nonsense': Salman Khan Denies Pressure To Change Maatrubhumi Script Over 'Anti-China' Content