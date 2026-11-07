Sai Durgha Tej Goes Instagram Official With Fiancee Kiran After Intimate Engagement

Congratulations, Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran. The couple have kicked off a new chapter in their lives after getting engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad earlier this week. The Telugu actor, Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan's nephew, has shared a picture with his lady love on Instagram. In the photograph, Sai Durgha Tej and Kiran are walking hand-in-hand. Keeping his caption simple, the actor wrote, “I love you”, accompanied by a heart-hand emoji.

The loved-up frame marks one of the first official glimpses of the couple together following their private engagement.

For the big day, Sai Durgha Tej opted for an elegant white kurta pyjama set. He styled it with a bandhgala. While Kiran looked radiant in a green half-saree featuring gold detailing and traditional jewellery.

The ceremony was held on November 5 at the Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort. The event was attended by megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Niharika Konidela, Vaishnav Tej and several other family members and friends from the Telugu film industry.

Ram Charan shared a photograph from the engagement and congratulated the couple, wishing them “endless love, togetherness and a lifetime of happiness” with the hashtag #KiranTejForever.

As per reports, Kiran and Sai Durgha Tej are childhood friends. The couple is reportedly set to get married in Hyderabad on December 10.

Sai Durgha Tej, meanwhile, is gearing up for his next film, Sambarala Yeti Gattu, which is scheduled for a theatrical release in January 2027.