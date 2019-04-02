Rumoured Couple Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Already Engaged: Reports

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor photographed at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception.

Highlights Alia and Ranbir reportedly got engaged in Switzerland Alia and Ranbir are co-stars in Brahmastra The actors are rumoured to be dating

Not a day goes by without Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor occupying a spot on the list of trends for their rumoured relationship and according to a latest DNA report, the couple is already engaged. As per the DNA report, Ranbir got down on his knees at St Moritz, Switzerland and popped the question to Alia Bhatt. However, neither Alia nor Ranbir have acknowledged the impending wedding. "Ranbir Kapoor even got down on his knees for her at a recently held awards show. He did the same in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Ranlia (as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans call them) then hosted a grand party to celebrate the engagement ceremony. Alia Bhatt was left blushing at Ranbir's charm," stated the report.

This is not the first report about Alia and Ranbir's speculated wedding. According to an IANS report, a source close to the Kapoor family stated that Rishi Kapoor will be back for the preparation of Ranbir's reported wedding to Alia."Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan. And he's counting the days. But he's not ready yet to return," IANS quoted the source as saying.

Alia and Ranbir are often seen expressing their admiration for each other during interviews and even at public events. The duo trended big time after a video of Ranbir kissing Alia during the Zee Cine Awards was shared on the Internet. Take a look at the video here:

That's not it, during the recently held Filfmare Awards, Alia Bhatt said during her acceptance speech: "Tonight is all about love, there, my special one, I love you, Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt- I love you (from stage) after winning award, while Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles#FilmfareAwards2019pic.twitter.com/UPHZFzvV5L — RanbirKapoorUniverse (@RanbirKUniverse) March 23, 2019

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the Brahmastra co-stars made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai last year. Alia even accompanied Ranbir to New York in December last year, where the actor's father father Rishi Kapoor is undergoing medical treatment.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.