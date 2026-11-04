Ravi Dubey Makes <i>Ramayana</i> Screening A Family Affair, Poses With Sargun Mehta And Parents

Ravi Dubey made sure his family got their moment in the spotlight at the special screening of Ramayana in Mumbai on Tuesday night. While the evening brought together several members of the film's star cast, it was the actor's sweet gesture towards his family that caught everyone's attention.

Ravi, who plays Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited film, arrived at the screening with his wife, actor Sargun Mehta. However, the couple did not come alone. Their parents were also present at the event, turning the evening into a family affair.

In a video that has surfaced online, Ravi and Sargun can be seen bringing both sets of parents together for a picture as they pose for the paparazzi. All six of them smiled for the cameras.

The actor's family-first approach was not the only reason he found himself in the spotlight. Another video from the red carpet has caught the attention of social media users.

In the clip, Sunny Deol is seen posing for photographers when Ravi walks up to him and touches his feet. The gesture takes Sunny by surprise, but he soon responds with a warm hug.

The screening saw several other members of the cast arrive with their loved ones. Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Rama, attended with his wife Alia Bhatt and his mother Neetu Kapoor. Vivek Oberoi was also accompanied by his family, while Rakul Preet Singh arrived with her husband, Jackky Bhagnani.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash and is planned as a two-part project.

The first instalment is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 5 this year, while the second part is slated for a 2028 release.

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