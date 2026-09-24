Rani Mukerji's Mother Krishna Mukerji's Prayer Meeting To Be Held In Mumbai On September 27

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on Tuesday. The family has now shared an official statement with details of her prayer meeting.

The official note read, "Krishna was an exceptionally talented artist, a beautiful singer, a devoted wife, a loving sister, a loyal friend, and an exceptional grandmother & mum. While her death has shaken the family and has plunged us into a state of mourning, we are deeply moved by the outpouring of love, support and condolences from our family, friends & well-wishers. Your kindness has been a source of strength during this difficult time."

"Krishna was always known for her infectious laughter, generous spirit, kindness, warmth & strength. Over the years, she lived a vibrant life, filled with many moments of joy & love. She touched many lives & left a piece of her heart behind in all of us. She will be deeply missed by everyone."

"We warmly welcome all who knew, loved, and adored her to join us for her prayer meeting on 27 September at JW Marriott Juhu - Ball Room from 4 pm - 5:30 pm to offer prayers and remember the beautiful life she lived."

Rani has often spoken about the close bond she shared with her mother. Krishna was also a major source of inspiration for Rani's performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, in which the actor played a Bengali mother fighting to get her children back.

Speaking at a promotional event for the film in 2023, Rani revealed that while she had studied references related to the real-life story, much of her portrayal was inspired by her own mother.

"As an actor, I wanted to being my interpretation to the character. I didn't want too much of baggage and have people find similarities between my role and the real person."

"Ashima had many tapes recorded of Sagarika, and I saw those for some references, but the rest of the character is actually based on my mum. She's the most Bengali person I know... Be it feeding us with her hands, putting a tikka on us... I drew strength and inspiration from my mother," Rani said.

Krishna Mukerji was a former playback singer and was married to filmmaker Ram Mukerjee, who co-founded Filmalaya Studios. Ram Mukerjee died in 2017.

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