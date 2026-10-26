Rana Daggubati Recalls Being "Kidnapped" By Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji For <i>Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani</i> Cameo

Rana Daggubati's cameo in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani was not on the planned schedule. Instead, it involved a hotel-room visit, a flight to Udaipur and a quick shoot before he returned to work on another film. The actor shared how his friends Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji pulled off the last-minute plan for the 2013 film.

Speaking at India Film Project (IFP) 2026 at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai, Rana said he was busy shooting for another project when Ranbir and Ayan approached him. The role had initially been offered to another star, who turned it down. The duo then decided to take Rana along to Udaipur to shoot the scene.

Recalling how the plan unfolded, he said, "I am friends with Ranbir and Ayan. Some big star was supposed to play that, and that star said no. So these guys came to my hotel room where I was staying and shooting for some other film. They just kidnapped me and said you have to come to Udaipur tonight with us. They took me on the flight and shot that scene with me and came back."

The entire experience was so quick that Rana does not remember much about the shoot itself. He said he returned to another set the following morning, leaving him with only a vague memory of the cameo.

“That's as much as I can remember about cameos. So, I vaguely remember something happened in the night. I shot something and I was back in the morning to another set. So I was like, something has happened. That's as much as I remember about the cameo."

In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Rana played Vikram Jaiswal, a photographer who attends Aditi's wedding. When Vikram tries to flirt with Naina, Bunny steps in and pulls him away, setting up a brief confrontation between the two characters. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles.