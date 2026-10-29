For Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i>, Huge Shout-Out From Hindu Fans In Karachi

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has been drawing attention ahead of its release.

Now, a video from Karachi, Pakistan, has offered a glimpse of the excitement surrounding the film among the city's Hindu community, with several people coming together to celebrate the upcoming release and extend their wishes to the team.

The video was shared by YouTuber Sumit Chandra, who documents Indian festivals celebrated by Hindu communities in Pakistan. In the clip, he is seen interacting with local Hindus as they express their enthusiasm for the film, which is being produced by Namit Malhotra.

For the community, the film represents more than just a cinematic experience. As the video explains, "As Pakistani Hindus, Ramayana is more than just a movie. Its timeless story and cultural significance connect us with our traditions and generations of heritage. Through this celebration, we share our happiness, express our best wishes to the Ramayana movie team, and hope that the film becomes a huge success worldwide."

Several people in the video extend their best wishes to Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Nitesh Tiwari ahead of the film's release. The celebrations also include putting up a poster of Ramayana at a temple in Karachi. Those present express hope that the film will perform well at the box office and even win an Oscar.

The Hindu community even sings a song to celebrate the film's release on Diwali.

Chandra's YouTube channel focuses on documenting festivals celebrated by Hindus in Pakistan. His bio reads, "In this channel we make Indian festival vlogs that is celebrated in Pakistan. We already make some amazing festivals vlogs like Jagannath Ratha Yatra, Guru Purnima, Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri Puja Celebration."

There has been no official announcement or confirmation regarding a release of Ramayana in Pakistan.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026. Yash will portray Ravana in the epic.

The second part is scheduled for release during Diwali next year.

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