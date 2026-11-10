<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Film Scores Century On First Monday, Mints Rs 346 Crore In India

After an extended festive weekend, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, stepped into its first week with a solid Rs 100 crore plus earnings at the domestic box office. After 5 days, the total India gross collections stand at Rs 413.90 crore and total India net collections at Rs 346.35 crore so far.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Monday, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows.

The film collected Rs 25.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 250.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 663.90 crore.

On day 5, the Hindi contribution was Rs 87.25 crore from 19,786 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 7.50 crore from 908 shows in Kannada, Rs 6.00 crore from 1,606 shows in Telugu, Rs 4 crore from 826 shows in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore from 785 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had already predicted in his earlier posts that the business would get a big push from Monday onwards as the Diwali festivities would begin.

On Sunday, he wrote on Instagram, "Saturday turned out to be the best-performing day of the extended weekend, while Sunday witnessed a slowdown due to the Lakshmi Puja shubh mahurat and the #Diwali celebrations that followed.

"The film now moves into a game-changing phase... With #Diwali celebrations beginning, #Ramayana is expected to deliver a colossal total today [Monday], going by the extraordinary advance bookings and excellent audience feedback.

"The mass circuits, which are yet to unleash their full potential, are expected to deliver in a big way during the Diwali festivities... And if that happens, the sky is the limit."

Comparison With Adipurush Box Office

Despite receiving severe backlash over its VFX and dialogues, Prabhas's Adipurush (2023) opened its box office with Rs 86.75 crore in India.

While Ramayana couldn't beat its opening day collection, it earned marginally higher than Prabhas's film's day 3 collection in India.

On day 5, Adipurush registered a drastic fall after it minted a net of Rs 10 crore. On the other hand, Ramayana scored its first century on day 5 since its release.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.