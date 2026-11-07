<i>Ramayana</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide, Rs 100 Crore In India

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana has maintained its momentum at the box office, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide within two days of its theatrical release.

What's Happening

However, the film witnessed a decline in its domestic collections on Day 2, earning Rs 48.05 crore net in India, compared to its opening-day collection.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's second-day earnings take its total India nett collection to Rs 112.90 crore.

After opening with Rs 127.50 crore worldwide, Ramayana has now amassed Rs 221.05 crore in worldwide gross collections.

The film recorded a drop of over 25% in its domestic earnings on Friday.

The Hindi version continued to dominate the film's domestic collections, contributing Rs 35.50 crore on its second day from 19,859 shows. The Kannada version collected Rs 5.15 crore from 904 shows, followed by the Telugu version, which earned Rs 4.75 crore from 1,530 shows.

Meanwhile, the Tamil and Malayalam versions contributed Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 1.15 crore, respectively, from 577 and 446 shows.

In terms of theatre occupancy, the Hindi 3D version recorded 28.46% occupancy on Day 2, while the 2D version registered 23.37%.

Ramayana has also performed well in international markets. The film collected approximately Rs 35 crore overseas on its second day, taking its total overseas earnings to Rs 86.25 crore.

With its worldwide gross collection standing at Rs 221.05 crore, the film has crossed another significant milestone within its opening weekend.

The film's box office performance is also reflected in its ticket sales. Ramayana sold approximately 18 lakh tickets on its second day, taking the total number of tickets sold during its first two days to over 43 lakh.

About Ramayana

Produced by DNEG's Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, with the combined budget of both installments pegged at Rs 4,000 crore.

The first instalment stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, with Ravi Dubey playing a pivotal role.

The film concludes its first chapter following Sita's abduction by Ravana and the death of Jatayu. It ends with Rama vowing to find Sita and bring her back, setting the stage for the much-anticipated battle in the second installment.