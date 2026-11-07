<i>Ramayana</i> Actor Satyen Chaturvedi Reacts To His Scenes Being Cut From Film: "Part And Parcel Of Journey"

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, the film features a large ensemble cast portraying several characters from the Hindu epic.

Actor Satyen Chaturvedi, who was cast as Sumantra, has now revealed that his portions did not make it to the final cut. Despite his scenes being edited out, the actor said he remains grateful for the experience of being part of the film.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot on Instagram, Satyen wrote, "Not every scene an actor shoots makes it to the final screen, and that's part and parcel of our journey. My portions as Sumantra in Namit Malhotra Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari have been edited out. Nevertheless, being considered for a character from our epic and getting the opportunity to be part of a film of this magnitude has been an incredible experience."

The actor further expressed gratitude to casting director Mukesh Chhabra for considering him for the role. "The scenes may not have made it to the screen, but the memories and the experience will always remain. Grateful to have been a part of this magnificent journey. Thank you, Universe. Jai Shree Ram," he concluded.

Ramayana revolves around the journey of Lord Rama, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The story centres on Rama's quest to rescue his wife Sita, portrayed by Sai Pallavi, after she is abducted by Ravana, the asura king played by Yash. The epic narrative follows Rama's battle against Ravana and his efforts to bring Sita back.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The makers are also planning a second instalment, which is slated to arrive in theatres in 2028.

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