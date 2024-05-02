Pulkit Samrat's Shout Out To Fukrey Co-Star Richa Chadha's Heeramandi Performance: 'So Beautiful'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: SakshamPateria)

Richa Chadha, whose web series Heeramandi is currently streaming on OTT giant Netflix, received big love on her performance in the show from her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat and his newly-wedded wife and actress Kriti Kharbanda. Sharing a snippet from Heeramandi song Sakal Ban, where Richa Chadha can be seen dancing gracefully on his Instagram story, Pulkit Samrat wrote, "Riches so beautiful." Kriti also shared a snippet from the song and wrote, "You are magic." Take a look at what the celeb couple posted:

Richa, who plays the role of Lajjo in the series, recently revealed that she began shooting for Heeramandi just before her wedding. In an interview with News18, Richa Chadha said, "I began shooting for Heeramandi literally 10-15 days before my wedding. And at that time, there was no thought of motherhood in the immediate future on my mind.” For the unversed, Richa Chadha married actor Ali Fazal on October 4, 2022.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Richa Chadha revealed why she chose the character Lajjo over a character with more screen time. She said, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay was the showrunner, and I had been offered another part, the one with more screen time for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo."

Besides Richa Chadha, Heeramandi also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in key roles. Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah are also a part of the series.