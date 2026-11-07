Priyanka Chopra Reunites With Director Rajesh Mapuskar For <i>Ventilator 2</i>

Priyanka Chopra is bringing back one of her most special Marathi films after a gap of 10 years. The actor has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to the 2016 film Ventilator. Priyanka confirmed that the next part is in the works and is planned to release in 2027. The film will be made under her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures and filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar is also returning as writer and director.

Sharing the news on social media, the actor looked back at the reason she started her production company. The makers have not yet shared details about the story or the actors who will be part of the sequel.

On Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared, “10 years ago, with Purple Pebble Pictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we're coming back to it, with so much more.”

Ventilator, which received three National Film Awards, including Best Director for Mapuskar, Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing, followed the Kamerkar family, who gather at a hospital just before Ganesh Chaturthi after an elderly member of the family is put on a ventilator.

The story showed how family members deal with the situation while also facing old disagreements and differences between generations.

Following the film's release, Priyanka Chopra, in an interview with Scroll, spoke about her decision to produce a Marathi film.

She said, “Many people found it to be a great script but were sceptical about producing the film. A few people tried to discourage me from making it in Marathi because my first film, Ferrari Ki Sawaari was in Hindi, and they thought my market would go down if I moved to Marathi. I was sure I did not want to make it in Hindi. It makes economic sense to make the film in Marathi, where better scripts are accepted and projects are wrapped up in record time.”

While Priyanka Chopra made a special appearance, Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Viju Khote, Satish Alekar and Achyut Potdar played key roles.

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