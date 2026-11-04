'Please Pray For Me': <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Singer Suneel Lodhi Begins Eye Treatment

Twenty-five-year-old visually impaired devotional singer Suneel Lodhi became a viral sensation after his song Maine Tere Hi Bharose from the sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh brought him into the spotlight. He recently took to Instagram to share that he had started his eye treatment, holding on to the hope that it will bring back his eyesight. He also requested people to keep him in their prayers.

Sharing a few videos and images from his visit to the eye hospital, Suneel Lodhi mentioned how he wishes to see the world. Hopefully, this treatment will help him do the same.

He wrote in the caption in Hindi, which translates to, "Oh my God! You have supported me so far, encouraged me in every difficulty. My eye treatment process has started today. A new hope has been awakened by all your prayers and blessings. I just pray to God that light returns to my life too, and that I see this beautiful world with my eyes."

He added, "May the years of waiting of my parents be fulfilled; may the prayers of my loved ones be accepted. All of you are requested to pray for me from the bottom of your hearts. Your love and blessings are my greatest strength. Oh, my Lord! Now please grant me just one more favour... restore my eyesight."

About The Treatment

Furthermore, details about Suneel Lodhi's eye treatment were shared by the Instagram page Bundeli Duniya. This initiative was undertaken after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav stepped in to help the singer.

Suneel Lodhi visited Bundelkhand Medical College in Sagar. A general health check-up was conducted by doctors, who also examined his eyes.

His Early Journey

Despite his physical limitations, Suneel Lodhi never let them become an obstacle in his musical ambitions. Belonging to the regional belt of Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh, he began singing traditional Bundeli folk songs and bhajans on local trains and in villages from the mere age of 10-11. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said, "I used to sing on the tambura."

Thus, he built a profile of Bundeli folk songs and traditional bhajans even before the digital age descended. Then came the big breakthrough.

The Moment

The social media page and YouTube platform Bundeli Duniya gave recognition to the young singer, though he did not realise its reach until recently.

He said, "I had been singing songs for the Bundeli Duniya page. That is where my Bundeli songs started getting noticed."

Suneel Lodhi's first breakthrough moment came when his Hanuman bhajan More Sankat Ke Kataiya went viral, amassing about 29 million views on their page. That was when more music producers began noticing his work.

The final magic happened when filmmaker and music producer Pankaj Rathod, also known as Pankaj VRK, discovered the viral folk singer - and the rest is history.

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