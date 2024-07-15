Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Masseys Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba To Premiere On August 9

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey are all set to make a comeback with the eagerly awaited Netflix drama Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, slated to premiere on August 9. Serving as a sequel to the acclaimed 2021 film Haseen Dillruba, this new installment delves into the turbulent saga of Rani and Rishu, whose love is fraught with challenges and twists of fate. As they navigate through the complexities of their relationship, the film promises a gripping exploration of passion, betrayal, and the resilience of love.

Taking to Instagram to announce the release date, Taapsee wrote, "9 August ki Hasseen shaam, Dillruba ke naam" (Beautiful evening of 9th August, in the name of Dilruba).

Directed by Jayprad Desai, penned and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill. It is backed by Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series Films.

According to the official synopsis, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba continues the journey of Rani Kashyap and Rishabh Saxena from where the first film left off. The film begins with the couple attempting to start a new life in the bustling city of Agra. However, their aspirations are quickly overshadowed by the relentless pursuit of authorities, marked by a trail of blood. The introduction of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu, adds a fresh layer of intrigue to their plight, complicating their quest for a fresh start. As they navigate through the twists and turns, they encounter adversaries such as Jimmy Shergill and others who threaten to shatter their hopes of a 'happily ever after'.