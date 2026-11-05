'One Of History's Most Misunderstood Women': Lara Dutta 'Privileged' To Play Kaikeyi In <i>Ramayana</i>

When the Ramayana trailer released in July, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi raised eyebrows for many for her 'unconventional' look in the trailer. On Ramayana release day, Lara Dutta looked back at her journey in the film and said she has played one of the most 'misunderstood' women in history. She also described Kaikeyi as a woman who changed the course of history.

"What began many years ago as a fervent wish... to be a part of something greater than oneself. Greater than the collective. Something that transcends time itself... something woven into the very fabric of our being.

"And today, that wish finds its place in a story as timeless as eternity," Lara Dutta began her note with these words.

"What an extraordinary privilege to portray a mother who has perhaps been one of the most misunderstood women in history. To be entrusted with the responsibility of bringing alive her humanity... her angst, her vulnerabilities, her guilt and her remorse.

"A woman who changed the course of history. Or perhaps, one could say, set it upon the path it was always destined to take," Lara shared her interpretation of the character.

"Today, this divine story comes to you. And I hope, in my own small way, I will do justice to Mata Kaikeyi. That you will look beyond the perceptions of centuries and embrace her for the pivotal role she played in bringing a divine prophecy to fruition," Lara went on to add.

Lara also thanked Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari for having trust in her.

Adding a personal touch of wistfulness, Lara wrote, "I miss my father tremendously today and wish he was here with me to see this.

"Some stories are not merely told. They are lived, felt and carried within us. This is one such story."

The Ramayana makers held a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on October 27. With leading western portals, critics across the board praised the film with superlative adjectives.

On Tuesday, the makers hosted a starry screening in Mumbai for the cast and crew. Lara Dutta attended the event in her stylish best.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment releasing today.

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