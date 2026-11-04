"My Heart Told Me...": Shraddha Kapoor Says She Rejected Several Film Offers After <i>Stree 2</i>

Shraddha Kapoor is finally returning to the big screen after a three-year break following the success of Stree 2. The actor is all set to appear in Eetha, and fans are eager to see her back in theatres. Ahead of the release, Shraddha held an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where she spoke about her time away from films and explained why she did not sign new projects.

She revealed that she received several film offers, along with big pay cheques, after Stree 2. Still, she chose not to take any project until she found a story she actually liked. Waiting was not easy, as she was eager to work again, but she decided to trust the process.

Shraddha Kapoor made this revelation while answering a follower who asked her how young girls can make the right choices and build a successful career.

The actor explained, “After Stree 2, I was offered many films and a lot of money, too, but I had decided that I won't sign anything until I find the perfect story. My heart told me I needed to be patient, and that's exactly what I did.”

“Of course, it gets difficult to wait for something that you really, really want. But right now, I feel so proud that I made the decision to wait. So I would say listen to that little voice in your heart. Sometimes it gets difficult, but it's totally worth it.”

Shraddha Kapoor also spoke about what she might have done other than acting. She shared that she is good at keeping people's secrets, which might have made her a good psychologist. But she is not sure if she can help people with their problems.

The actor joked that people might have left her sessions feeling more worried than before. For this reason, she feels acting was a better choice for her.

Shraddha Kapoor's upcoming film Eetha, directed by Laxman Utekar, is based on the life of Vithabai Narayangaonkar, a well-known Marathi artist who made her name through Tamasha and Lavani performances.

The film, scheduled to release on December 4, also features Randeep Hooda, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Siddharth Jadhav.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha Gets Rs 90 Crore Distribution Deal With PVR Inox: Report