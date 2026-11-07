<i>Mohra</i> Gen Z Review: Revisiting The 1994 Blockbuster In 2026 Is A Trip Down Memory Lane, With Some Uncomfortable Stops

There are some things you grow up hearing about without ever quite experiencing them. The magic of single-screen theatres, the hysteria around a particular Bollywood heroine, Akshay Kumar's pre-superstar action-hero days and, of course, a certain yellow saree dancing in the rain. I was born in 2001.

By then, Mohra had already spent seven years establishing itself as one of Hindi cinema's most recognisable entertainers. Its songs had become part of pop culture, its actors had moved on to bigger things, and its reputation had acquired the sort of nostalgia that makes people insist that they simply do not make films like these anymore.

So, when Mohra returned to theatres in a 4K remastered version on November 6, 2026, I decided it was time to find out what all the fuss was about. Not through childhood memories, not through the rose-tinted glasses of someone who grew up watching it, but as a Gen Z viewer encountering the film for the first time, more than three decades after its original release.

And what an experience it is. Mohra is entertaining, unapologetically dramatic, occasionally ridiculous, surprisingly engaging and, at several points, deeply problematic. It is also a fascinating reminder of how much Hindi cinema has changed, and how much of its old storytelling vocabulary continues to survive.

Before There Was The Nostalgia, There Was A Rather Intriguing Thriller

Directed by Rajiv Rai, Mohra arrived in theatres on July 1, 1994. It starred Suniel Shetty as Vishal Agnihotri, Akshay Kumar as Inspector Amar Saxena, Raveena Tandon as journalist Roma Singh and Naseeruddin Shah as the seemingly benevolent businessman Mr Jindal.

The premise is considerably darker than the film's pop-culture reputation might suggest.

Vishal is serving a life sentence after murdering four men who raped and killed his sister-in-law, Rita. The judicial system fails him, the perpetrators escape punishment, and his wife Priya subsequently dies by suicide after the same men attempt to assault her. Vishal takes revenge, but the law sees him as a murderer.

Enter Roma, a journalist who comes across Vishal's case during a visit to the prison. Moved by his story, she decides to investigate and eventually helps secure his release with the assistance of her employer, Jindal.

But freedom comes with a price. Jindal recruits Vishal to eliminate criminal gangs operating in the city. Meanwhile, Amar begins investigating the killings, eventually uncovering a much larger conspiracy.

The film has all the ingredients of a classic commercial thriller: revenge, corruption, betrayal, romance, action, a mysterious mastermind and enough twists to keep its nearly three-hour runtime moving.

What surprised me was that the central premise actually holds up rather well. The idea of a man being manipulated by someone who presents himself as his benefactor, only to discover that he has been reduced to a pawn in another person's power game, is an effective thriller setup.

In fact, the title Mohra (pawn) is a rather neat summation of the entire story.

The Akshay Kumar-Suniel Shetty-Naseeruddin Shah Combination Is A Major Win

One of the film's biggest strengths is its casting.

Watching Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty share the screen in their younger days is a treat, particularly if your primary association with them is their later comedy films. Here, both actors bring distinctly different energies to the film.

Suniel Shetty's Vishal is largely restrained. He plays a man whose grief has hardened into anger, and his physical presence does much of the storytelling. He is not particularly expressive, but the character's emotional history gives his silences a certain weight.

Akshay, meanwhile, is effortlessly charismatic as Amar. There is an ease to his performance, especially in the action sequences, that makes it easy to understand why he became such a dependable action star. He has the screen presence, the athleticism and the comic timing, even when the screenplay does not give him much room for the latter.

And then there is Naseeruddin Shah.

Jindal is perhaps the film's most interesting character. Shah plays the blind businessman with an almost disarming gentleness, making his eventual transformation all the more effective. His performance is a reminder that a convincing antagonist does not always need to announce his villainy through exaggerated expressions and loud declarations. Sometimes, all it takes is a smile that lasts a little too long.

The supporting cast, including Paresh Rawal, Gulshan Grover, Raza Murad and Sadashiv Amrapurkar, adds to the film's distinctly 1990s commercial-cinema flavour.

The film knows its stars, understands their strengths and gives each of them moments to shine. That is something it gets remarkably right.

Raveena Tandon's Roma Singh Deserved A Better Screenplay

This is where my Gen Z viewing experience starts getting a little complicated.

Roma Singh is introduced as a journalist. She is curious, determined, willing to investigate a case that others have seemingly given up on and instrumental in setting the central narrative in motion. There is potential here for a genuinely interesting female character.

Unfortunately, the film does not quite know what to do with her beyond that.

Her journalistic instincts are useful when the screenplay needs the plot to move forward, but her professional identity gradually takes a backseat to her romantic equation with Amar. The woman who initially drives the investigation becomes increasingly defined by her relationship with the male protagonists.

Even more troubling is the manner in which the film introduces her. During her visit to the prison, Roma is sexually harassed by inmates, and Vishal steps in to rescue her. It is a familiar cinematic device: introduce a woman in danger so that the male protagonist can establish his heroism.

The problem is not that the film depicts sexual violence. It is that the female character's vulnerability becomes a convenient narrative instrument for the male hero.

Cinemaazi's analysis of the journalist's representation in 1990s Hindi cinema makes an interesting observation about Mohra: Roma's identity as a journalist is quickly overshadowed by her image as a victim, creating an opportunity for Vishal to emerge as her saviour.

That observation feels particularly relevant when watching the film today.

Raveena Tandon, meanwhile, is considerably more interesting than the writing allows her to be. She has screen presence, confidence and an undeniable command over the musical sequences. Roma could have been a memorable female journalist in a mainstream action thriller. Instead, the screenplay repeatedly pulls her back into familiar romantic and visual territory.

The Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast Problem

Let's address the elephant in the room.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast.

It is practically impossible to discuss Mohra without discussing this song. Even people who have never watched the film are likely to recognise it. The music is infectious, the choreography is memorable, and Raveena Tandon's screen presence is undeniable.

But watching it in 2026 is an entirely different experience.

The song's very premise reduces a woman to a desirable object. Its lyrics, visual treatment, and choreography repeatedly position the female protagonist as someone to be admired, evaluated and consumed. The camera is less interested in who Roma is than in how she looks while performing.

There is an interesting contradiction here. Roma is introduced as an independent working woman, but the film repeatedly turns her into an object of the male gaze.

And this is not restricted to one song. The film's romantic sequences, particularly the way it uses Raveena's costumes, body language and close-up shots, frequently prioritise sensuality over character development.

Director Rajiv Rai addressed the criticism in a 2025 interview with Bollywood Hungama, saying that objectification was not something the makers consciously thought about while creating the song. He also suggested that social attitudes and sensitivities had changed over time.

That context is worth acknowledging. But intention and impact are two different things. A filmmaker may not have set out to objectify a woman, but that does not mean the resulting imagery cannot be viewed critically.

The song can still be a banger. Its place in Bollywood music history is undeniable. But calling it iconic should not automatically make it immune to criticism.

And perhaps that is the distinction worth making as a Gen Z viewer: I can enjoy the music without pretending that every aspect of its presentation has aged beautifully.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani Is Still A Visual Treat, But The Male Gaze Is Hard To Miss

If Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast is one half of Mohra's musical legacy, Tip Tip Barsa Paani is the other.

The rain-soaked sequence featuring Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar has become one of Hindi cinema's most enduring musical moments. Its recreation in Sooryavanshi decades later is proof of just how deeply it has embedded itself in popular culture.

And honestly, the original song has a certain magic.

The music, the atmosphere, the choreography and Raveena's performance come together beautifully. There is a reason the song continues to be referenced, recreated and remembered.

However, the camera's gaze is difficult to ignore. The wet saree, the repeated close-ups and the emphasis on Raveena's body make the sequence as much about visual titillation as romance.

There is nothing inherently wrong with sensuality in cinema. The issue is the imbalance in how the woman is presented and how little the film allows her to exist beyond that presentation.

Interestingly, the song's popularity has outlived the film's more questionable storytelling choices. It has become a cultural reference point in its own right.

That, perhaps, is Mohra's greatest pop-culture achievement and its most interesting contradiction.

The Revenge Narrative Is Gripping, But Its Ideas About Justice Are Messy

Beyond the songs and the star power, Mohra has a fairly disturbing understanding of justice.

Vishal's backstory is designed to make the audience sympathise with him. The men who assaulted and killed his sister-in-law escape punishment, his wife dies, and the judicial system fails him. His anger is understandable, and the film makes sure that we know exactly why he has reached this point.

But the narrative also romanticises vigilante justice.

Vishal is repeatedly positioned as a man doing what the law cannot. He is recruited to kill criminals, and the film initially frames these assassinations as a necessary intervention in a broken system.

There is an interesting thriller hidden in this premise: what happens when someone who has already been failed by the justice system is manipulated into becoming an instrument of another criminal's ambitions?

Unfortunately, the film is more interested in delivering action and revenge than examining the moral complications of that question.

The larger conspiracy involving Jindal is effective, but it also exposes how conveniently the screenplay uses criminality, violence and personal tragedy to keep its plot moving.

And then there is the repeated use of sexual violence as a plot device. The assault and death of Rita, the attempted assault on Priya and the attack on Roma all serve to establish male characters, motivate their actions or create opportunities for heroic intervention.

Women are repeatedly made to suffer so that men can have emotional arcs.

That is perhaps the film's most glaringly dated storytelling habit.

What Has Actually Aged Well? Quite A Bit, Surprisingly

It would be unfair to approach Mohra as though its only legacy is a collection of problematic scenes.

For a film released in 1994, it has several elements that remain genuinely enjoyable.

The music is timeless. Viju Shah's soundtrack is arguably the film's greatest achievement. From Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Paani to Na Kajare Ki Dhar, the album has an identity that remains instantly recognisable. The songs are not merely background additions; they are an essential part of the film's appeal.

The thriller premise works. The idea of a seemingly benevolent businessman manipulating a convicted man into doing his dirty work is compelling. The eventual revelation surrounding Jindal gives the film a satisfying narrative payoff.

The action has personality. The hand-to-hand combat, confrontations and physical performances offer a glimpse of the action cinema that defined an era. There is a certain charm to seeing actors perform their own brand of larger-than-life heroism without relying on the visual language of today's heavily computer-generated action spectacles.

The ensemble cast delivers. Naseeruddin Shah's performance, Akshay Kumar's effortless screen presence and Suniel Shetty's imposing physicality make for an engaging combination.

It understands commercial entertainment. There is no confusion about what Mohra wants to be. It is a masala entertainer, and it embraces that identity completely. It wants to make you gasp, laugh, enjoy a song, anticipate a twist and cheer for its heroes. On those terms, it largely succeeds.

What Has Not Aged Well At All? The Women, The Writing And The Convenient Morality

There are a few things that become particularly difficult to overlook when you watch a film from 1994 in 2026.

For starters, the screenplay has a rather convenient relationship with women. They are raped, threatened, killed or placed in distress to give the male characters a reason to fight. Their suffering is frequently treated as a plot catalyst rather than an experience that deserves its own emotional exploration.

Then there is the film's treatment of romance. Roma's professional ambitions are largely forgotten once her relationship with Amar takes centre stage. The narrative seems to believe that a woman can be a journalist, but she must also be a romantic interest first.

The film's approach to consent, sexual harassment and objectification also feels distinctly dated. It frequently confuses a woman's sexual appeal with her characterisation, and its male protagonists are rarely challenged for the way they participate in this visual language.

The other issue is its moral framework. Mohra wants us to believe in justice, but it also makes violence look like an attractive shortcut to achieving it. The distinction between justice and revenge becomes blurred whenever the screenplay needs another action sequence.

None of this makes the film unwatchable. But it does make it a rather revealing viewing experience.

The 1990s Bollywood Excess Is Both Its Charm And Its Weakness

At nearly 2 hours and 42 minutes, Mohra is not exactly a film that believes in brevity.

There are stretches where the storytelling feels unnecessarily elaborate, the coincidences are almost comical, and the screenplay takes its time getting to revelations that a contemporary thriller might deliver much sooner.

The dramatic pauses, exaggerated reactions, convenient plot developments and larger-than-life action sequences are all part of its cinematic vocabulary.

And yet, I found myself enjoying some of that excess.

There is something wonderfully unapologetic about a film that commits to its own madness. The villains are theatrical, the heroes are impossibly capable, the romance is dramatic, and the music arrives exactly when the narrative needs a break from all the killing.

It is a very specific kind of mainstream Hindi cinema, one that does not necessarily aspire to realism but understands the importance of entertaining an audience.

Perhaps the biggest difference between watching Mohra in 1994 and watching it in 2026 is that audiences today have been exposed to considerably different storytelling styles. We are used to tighter editing, more layered female characters and thrillers that often favour psychological tension over elaborate action.

But that does not mean older films should be judged solely by contemporary filmmaking conventions. Their historical context matters. So does the pleasure of seeing a different era of cinema at work.

So, Was The 4K Re-Release Worth It?

The timing of Mohra's return is interesting in itself.

Trimurti Films announced the film's theatrical re-release for November 6, 2026, in a 4K remastered version, marking 32 years since its original July 1, 1994 release.

However, this is not quite the wide multiplex re-release one might imagine. Director Rajiv Rai has clarified that the film will play in select single-screen theatres across India, rather than multiplex chains such as PVR INOX. He has also indicated that it will travel to different centres over approximately six months. The decision, according to him, is partly because of the costs associated with multiplex screenings and virtual print fees.

There is something rather fitting about Mohra returning to single screens. It is a film that belongs to an era when going to the movies was an event in itself, and when songs, stars and whistle-worthy moments were as important as the story.

The 4K remaster also offers a new opportunity to experience its music, colourful production design and action sequences on the big screen. Although a remastered presentation cannot change the film's dated storytelling choices, it can certainly make its cinematic strengths more enjoyable.

And for someone who was not even born when the film first arrived, watching it in a theatre in 2026 feels like an interesting way of encountering a piece of Bollywood history.

Final Verdict: A Nostalgic Ride That Doesn't Deserve A Free Pass

Watching Mohra as someone born in 2001 was an experience of two very different reactions existing simultaneously.

There were moments when I genuinely understood why the film became such a massive success. The music is infectious, the casting is excellent, the central twist is entertaining, and the combination of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Naseeruddin Shah makes for a compelling watch. Raveena Tandon, despite being underserved by the screenplay, is a memorable presence.

But there were also moments when I found myself questioning the very things that the film appears to celebrate. Its treatment of women, its casual use of sexual violence, its objectification of its leading lady and its rather simplistic understanding of justice are difficult to overlook.

I do not think every film from the past needs to pass a contemporary morality test to deserve appreciation. Nor do I believe that identifying problematic elements should automatically take away from a film's cultural significance.

Both things can be true.

Mohra is an important part of 1990s Bollywood's commercial-cinema legacy. It gave us songs that continue to be celebrated, memorable performances and a thriller that knew how to hold an audience's attention. But it also carries the limitations of the time in which it was made.

Would I watch it again? For the music, the performances and perhaps another opportunity to witness Naseeruddin Shah's deliciously deceptive Jindal, absolutely.

Would I defend every creative choice it makes simply because it is a classic? Not quite.

As a Gen Z viewer, I walked away appreciating Mohra more as a cultural time capsule than as a film that has aged flawlessly. The nostalgia is deserved, the music is still a vibe, but the problematic bits are very much there.