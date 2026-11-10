'<i>Mere Paas</i> Ram <i>Hai</i>': Mahesh Bhatt's Praise For Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> Has A <i>Deewaar</i> Connection

Days after Ramayana released in theatres, the biggest compliment for Ranbir Kapoor came from his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Soni Razdan shared wholesome family pictures from Diwali celebrations on her Instagram Story, announcing what Bhatt said about Ranbir.

Taking a cue from Shashi Kapoor's iconic dialogue from Yash Chopra's Deewar, Mahesh Bhatt said, "Mere Paas Ram Hai."

Soni Razdan shared a picture in which Ranbir is seen seated closely with director Mahesh Bhatt. Soni added the dialogue in the caption, mentioning Mahesh Bhatt said this proudly.

In another image, Ranbir is flanked by Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, making a perfect family picture.

Ramayana, released to mixed reviews, scored its first century on Monday, pushing the domestic total to Rs 346 crore.

A day after the film's release Mahesh Bhatt shared why he watched the film with cinegoers at a regular film setting instead of a premiere.

"I have seen the new 'Ramayana', but stayed away from the premiere. I wanted to sit in a cinema hall among strangers and have that private, shared experience of watching a film. The mall I went to watch the film at looked nothing like the India I grew up in. Then the lights went down, and there was the 'Ramayana' again, unfolding before us in 3-D," Bhatt told Variety India.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's performance as Lord Rama, Bhatt said he had touched divinity.

"I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him," Bhatt said.

Bhatt also had words of appreciation for Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita.

"Sai Pallavi's Sita brought me such relief," he said, adding that he believed in the love and devotion shared by Rama and Sita in the film.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.