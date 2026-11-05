'Like Tendulkar Making World Cup Debut': <i>Ramayana</i> Producer Namit Malhotra On His 'Golden Global' Moment

Nitesh Tiwari's epic Ramayana Part I, backed by Namit Malhotra and led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has finally released today. Mixed reviews have been pouring in, and the many interactions by the team are also doing the rounds. Namit Malhotra, in a new chat, said that taking a story like this to global platforms made him feel like "Sachin Tendulkar".

Ramayana had several premieres before its Mumbai premiere and grand release today. The film had its world premiere at the David Geffen Theatre at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. This is where films nominated for the Oscars are screened.

Namit Malhotra told PTI, "The biggest thing I feel right now is gratitude because, to me, the fact that we have had a film industry for over 100 years, and I get to have this golden opportunity to produce Ramayana and present it to the world like never before, is unbelievable."

He added, "There are generations of filmmakers who have come before me who are brilliant in what they've done in India. But a Ramayana like this has never been made by any Indian filmmaker. And I get to be that person today. It's like Sachin Tendulkar getting picked to play in the World Cup on his debut."

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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