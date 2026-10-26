Kriti Sanon Says She "Was Bored Of Doing The Good Girl Parts" In Her Early Career

It is “refreshing” to see more realistic parts being written for women these days, Kriti Sanon has said. The actor recalled her early days in the industry and how she had to play “good girl” roles for a long time.



On a recent episode of Kareena Kapoor's podcast, What Women Want, Kriti was asked about the type of roles she wants to try.



Kareena referred to an earlier conversation, where Kriti had said she wants to do one role each year that takes her out of her comfort zone.



Kriti then talked about the roles she got when she was starting out in the film industry.



Kriti Sanon On More Realistic Female Characters



Kriti said that when she was starting her acting career, she had to choose the best out of the few roles that were offered to her in terms of characters.



The Mimi actor shared, “You don't have all amazing opportunities instantly. For a very long time, it was like the good girl. For a long time in films, the woman is seen from the male gaze. Which is ‘sati savitri' (good girl), coy, shy, one who has to be saved from the hooligans… never does the wrong thing.”



She admitted that she was tired of doing such roles.



“I was bored of doing the good girl parts. I think in my life I have that good girl syndrome in general, and I was like, this is where I can really explore other bits, and it's going to be fun,” she confessed.



Kriti added that it was “refreshing that people are now writing parts that are more real, more human, not necessarily white, human enough to make mistakes and do things that may not be morally right.”



Talking about her role in Do Patti, Kriti said that she enjoyed playing the role of an unapologetic woman. The actor had a double role in the Netflix film.



Kriti Sanon's Next Film



The actor was last seen in Cocktail 2. Kriti will headline a large-scale horror film backed by Maddock Films. Further details about the project are awaited.



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