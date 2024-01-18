Katrina Kaif Shares Her Experience Of Working With Vijay Sethupathi In Merry Christmas: 'Very Liberating'

Image was posted by Katrina Kaif. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif, whose latest release Merry Christmas is having a good run at the box office, conducted an AMA session on Instagram on Thursday. As predicted, majority of the questions asked were about her film Merry Christmas. When one fan asked the Tiger star about her experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas, Katrina simply wrote, "Unique, unusual and very liberating. He is extremely comfortable in his own skin, no pretence in front of camera, only honesty." See what Katrina posted:

Earlier in the day, another fan asked Katrina what she liked about being a "Punjabi's daughter-in-law." The actress's sweet reply to the question was, "Dher saara pyaar and ghar ka bana hua sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white makkhan (lots and love and home-made sarso da saag aur makki ki roti with white butter)."

Vijay Sethupathi celebrated his 46th birthday on January 16 with the team of Merry Christmas. The team also celebrated 20 years of Sriram Raghavan in cinema and the release of Merry Christmas. Pictures from the celebrations were shared by Katrina Kaif. Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Merry Christmas, which marks Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration, released in theatres last week. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Katrina Kaif, in one of most convincing screen performances of her career, conveys, in a strikingly minimalistic manner, confusion and vulnerability cloaked in occasional flashes of steely determination. She is helped a great deal by the contrast that Vijay Sethupathi represents as an actor who relies more on his eyes and facial expressions than on mere words to capture the storm that is raging in his heart and mind and around him."