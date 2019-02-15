Kapoors In Black: Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma And Daughter Samiera Make Randhir Kapoor's Birthday A Night To Remember

Kareena, Karisma made their father Randhir Kapoor feel special on the eve of his 72nd birthday and it was yet another case of Kapoor-special fam-jam!

Updated: February 15, 2019
Inside Randhir Kapoor birthday celebrations (courtesy therealkareenakapoor)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Karisma shared pictures from Randhir Kapoor's b'day dinner
  2. "Happy birthday papa," she captioned the family photo
  3. Randhir Kapoor celebrates his 72nd birthday today

Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma made their father Randhir Kapoor feel special on the eve of his 72nd birthday and it was yet another case of Kapoor-special fam-jam! Joining Kareena at Randhir Kapoor's birthday eve dinner was her husband Saif Ali Khan while Karisma brought along her daughter Samiera. The colour code for the night appears to have been black - Kareena was stunning as ever in a sequinned short dress while Karisma made a cute style statement pairing metallic pumps with a black and pink polka dotted dress. Samiera was also adorably colour coordinated with the rest of the Kapoors in black. On Instagram, Karisma shared a photo of the core family group and wrote: "Happy birthday papa! We love you!"

Kareena, Karisma, Samiera and Saif can be seen standing around the table as Randhir Kapoor and Babita take the grand seats.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy birthday papa ! We love you #familylove #birthday #celebration

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

In her Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor also shared photos, featuring Randhir Kapoor's nephews Armaan and Aadar Jain. Armaan's plus one for the night was his girlfriend Anissa Alia Malhotra.

2ffsskn

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

 

The last time we saw the Kapoors get together for a major fam-jam was at their annual Christmas brunch hosted by Kunal Kapoor's children Shaira and Zahan Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor, to the rescue, had shared this photo, also featuring Kareena, Samiera, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. Saif from the last pictures was replaced by Karisma's son Kiaan in the frame: "Christmas lunch... the tradition continues... Shaira and Zahan Kapoor, thank you for always being fabulous hosts. Missed all our family members who couldn't make it today."

 

 

Here are a few more glimpses from the Kapoors' family album:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

.. Happy birthday Taimur ! #majormissing #family

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mama's and their babies #aboutlastnight #onlylove #family #diwali #festivaloflights pic @khemster2

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lovely day spent with the family #familytime #alwaysthebest #londondiarie

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Picnic in the park ! #family #love #familytime #papa missed you #simplepleasures #thebest #londondiaries

A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with the shooting of Good News, her film with Akshay Kumar. After the birthday celebrations in Mumbai, Karisma Kapoor flew off to Rajkot for a promotional event.

Trending

inside randhir kapoor's birthdaykareena karisma

