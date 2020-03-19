Kalki Koechlin's 'Best Friends In Isolation' Post, Featuring Daughter Sappho Is Just Too Cute. Pic Inside

Highlights
Kalki Koechlin's latest Instagram entry has out heart for more than just one reason. For starters, it features the actress's super cute daughter Sappho. Secondly, we also managed to get a glimpse of her pet pooch in the picture. The cherry on the cake is the caption that Kalki accompanied the post with. She wrote: "Best friends in isolation." She added the hashtag #love and #family to her post. Just like us, Kalki's Instafam also loved the post and the comments section was flooded with remarks such as "lovely" and "this is cute." Another Instagram user added, "adorable."
Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hershberg shared the news of baby Sappho's arrival in a super cute Instagram post last month. "Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 months wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space. Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in," read an excerpt from her post.
Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They got divorced in 2015.
Kalki Koechlin stepped into Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film Dev D, co-starring Abhay Deol and Mahie Gill. She is best-known for her performances in films such as Margarita With A Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Shaitan and That Girl In Yellow Boots among many others. She famously featured in the web-series Made In Heaven and the Netflix series Sacred Games 2.