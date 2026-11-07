Janhvi Kapoor’s Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Joins Khushi’s Birthday Bash On Video Call

Khushi Kapoor's 26th birthday celebration had all the ingredients of an intimate family party. From a dreamy butterfly-themed setup and a beautiful birthday cake to a house full of her favourite people, all the boxes were ticked. And then, there was one special appearance that caught our attention even though the person was not physically in the room. No, it wasn't Arjun Kapoor or Sonam Kapoor. We are talking about her sister Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

In a video shared by Orry on Instagram, we can see Khushi cutting her gorgeous birthday cake. Her father, producer Boney Kapoor, is standing next to her. Don't miss the classic decor in the background.

We also get a glimpse of Janhvi, Anshula Kapoor, her husband Rohan Thakkar, their beloved dogs and other close family members and friends.

Soon, the spotlight shifted to Shikhar Pahariya, who could not make it to the party in person but made sure to join the celebrations through a video call. His virtual appearance added a sweet touch to Khushi's special day.

Shanaya Kapoor was also seen joining the birthday celebrations via video call.

The family gathering comes amid renewed interest in Janhvi and Shikhar's relationship. On the latest season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi confirmed that she and Shikhar were together.

When Karan Johar asked Janhvi whether she was officially dating Shikhar, she confirmed it and added, "I always thought about why everyone is so cagey about it. Obviously I don't want nazar, and I don't want to be overly explicit about what's happening in my personal life. I just think it's overrated to be like 'let no one ever know'. So it's kind of boring to tiptoe around it, and it's not a big deal."

Janhvi also shared that Shikhar came to Mumbai from London after learning about her mother Sridevi's death, even though they were not in a relationship. He took a break from his studies and stayed at a friend's home in Juhu for a month.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have known each other for many years. Their relationship had its ups and downs, as they got separated and later came back together.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Shikhar Pahariya Left His Studies In London To Support Her After Sridevi's Death