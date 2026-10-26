<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth-Starrer Earns Rs 710 Crore, Becomes Highest-Grossing Tamil Film Of All Time

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has created box office history by becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film worldwide.

What's Happening

The action drama crossed the lifetime global collection of 2.0, starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, which had earned approximately Rs 691 crore during its theatrical run.

On Sunday, October 25, Jailer 2 took its worldwide gross collection to Rs 710.35 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

The film's latest milestone comes 11 days after its theatrical release on October 15. With this achievement, Jailer 2 has also emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026.

At the domestic box office, Jailer 2 recorded a gross collection of Rs 25.70 crore on Sunday. Its total India gross now stands at Rs 466.85 crore, while its India nett collection has reached Rs 398.70 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the Tamil version contributed Rs 17.35 crore on Day 11 from 5,683 shows. The Telugu version added Rs 4.50 crore across 1,860 shows, while the Hindi version collected Rs 3.15 crore from 4,195 shows. The Kannada version contributed another Rs 0.70 crore from 216 shows.

The film's strong performance across multiple language versions has helped it maintain its box office momentum and achieve the worldwide record.

Jailer 2 Sets Multiple Box Office Records

Besides overtaking 2.0 to claim the top spot among Tamil films worldwide, Jailer 2 had already registered several milestones during its opening days. The film became the fastest Tamil release to cross the Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore marks in worldwide collections, achieving the former within three days and the latter on Day 4.

The latest achievement further strengthens Rajinikanth's position as one of Tamil cinema's biggest box office draws.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar also reacted to the film's performance in theatres. Celebrating the audience response, he wrote on X, "Theatres are going bonkers! Thalaivar magic hits different. Thank you, dear audience, for the phenomenal love and reception for #Jailer2. Nothing beats seeing the audience celebrate it like this! Thank you all for the love and support. @rajinikanth sir @anirudhofficial @sunpictures."

Background

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 features a large ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth. The film stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Rithvik, S. J. Suryah, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Mithun Chakraborty, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, Jatin Sarna, Namo Narayana, Hakkim Shahjahan and Kottayam Nazeer.

