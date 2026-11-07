'It's My Last Decade As An Actor': Ranbir Kapoor Says He's 'Dying To Direct A Movie'

Ranbir Kapoor may have several big-ticket films lined up, but the actor is already thinking about what comes next in his career. While promoting Ramayana: Part 1, the actor revealed that he has started working on a script and hopes to step behind the camera as a director within the next two to three years.

In a joint video interview with Sai Pallavi for BBC Asian News Network, Ranbir opened up about his interest in filmmaking and what draws him towards direction. The actor explained that while performers get to experience the creative process in parts, directors are involved in shaping an entire story, from its conception to its execution.

Talking about his writing journey and the challenges of creating a film from scratch, Ranbir said, "I just started writing a script a couple of months back, and it's so hard to create. I have so much respect for writers and creators. 'How do you create?' It's exciting because I truly believe that after a musician, if there's somebody who feels a creative high, it's the director. An actor's high is very superficial but the director, when he directs a movie, however good or bad, the opportunity to tell a story and get all these people together to tell your story, it's just a beautiful experience and I hope I can do it."

Ranbir Kapoor Wants To Make A Feel-Good Family Drama

While Ranbir has begun putting his ideas on paper, he is yet to settle on a specific genre for his first film as a director. However, the actor offered an insight into the kind of cinema he enjoys and hopes to create.

Mentioning some of his favourite films, Ranbir said he is drawn towards stories that leave audiences with a sense of warmth and optimism. He said, "I can't define the genre but I'll tell you all my favourite films... and I hope it comes in that bracket like Life is Beautiful, It's a Wonderful Life, Rajkumar Hirani movies. I would say like a feel-good family drama."

The actor's choices suggest that his directorial debut could be a departure from some of the larger-than-life characters and intense narratives he has portrayed on screen.

Ranbir Kapoor Calls It His 'Last Decade As An Actor'

During the conversation, Ranbir was also asked how he plans to balance his acting commitments with his interest in writing and direction, especially with several sequels to his successful films in the pipeline.

The actor explained that his working schedule leaves him with time to explore other creative interests. He also admitted that he has started looking at the next phase of his career differently and wants to eventually devote more time to direction.

He said, "I work only 100-125 days a year; I have a lot of time to write stories. I've never ever been so busy, never ever been so committed. I've always had one film out, and then I would start working on the other film. But, I guess, it's my last decade as an actor; will I get to play these parts? I do want to kind of pivot towards direction. I don't want to direct myself for sure. I really want to get these films done (Brahmastra 2, Animal 2 and Ramayana Part 2), and really get on floors with my directorial debut within 2 or 3 years, I hope."

Ranbir Kapoor Had Spoken About Directing A Film Last Year Too

This is not the first time Ranbir has spoken about his ambition to become a filmmaker. During an Instagram Live session on September 28 last year, which coincided with his birthday, the actor interacted with fans and discussed his plans for the future.

At the time, he revealed that he had already started putting together a writers' room and was working on two ideas. Expressing his eagerness to make a film, he said, "I am dying to direct a movie. I have actually started a writers' room recently. I am trying to inspire myself with the two ideas I have. I am starting to work on it, but it is definitely on my to-do list in the next couple of years."

Filmmaking also runs in Ranbir's family. His father, the late actor Rishi Kapoor, turned director with Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), which featured Rajesh Khanna, Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. Ranbir, who was around 15-16 years old at the time, assisted his father during the making of the film.

He later worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black. His grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor, was among the most influential filmmakers in Indian cinema and directed classics such as Awara and Shree 420. He also established RK Studios at the age of 24.

Ranbir Kapoor's Upcoming Films

Before he makes his directorial ambitions a reality, Ranbir has a packed slate of acting projects. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The period drama is scheduled to release on January 21, 2027.

He is also expected to return for the subsequent instalments of Brahmastra, Animal and Ramayana. The actor currently plays Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1, which arrived in theatres on November 5, with Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

With writing already underway, Ranbir's transition from actor to filmmaker could be one of the most interesting developments in the next chapter of his career.