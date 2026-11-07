'<i>Isme Punch Hai</i>': Salman Khan On His Chemistry With Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan knows how to leave the audience laughing with his witty one-liners.

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The actor recently found himself at the centre of an amusing exchange during the trailer launch of his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace in Mumbai.

When a journalist brought up his on-screen chemistry with actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and Chitrangda Singh, Salman had a rather interesting response.

A video of the interaction has now gone viral on social media.

What Did Salman Khan Say About His On-Screen Chemistry With Actors?

During the interaction, the journalist pointed out that Salman has shared great chemistry with several tall actresses, both on and off screen.

The question included his pairing with Anushka Sharma in Sultan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, and his latest co-star Chitrangda Singh in Maatrubhumi.

The journalist also asked about the qualities that make his on-screen pairings work.

Responding with his trademark humour, Salman said, "Chemistry mein punch hai," leaving those present at the event in splits.

When the conversation turned to Chitrangda and what makes her a good co-star, Salman had another quick response. Asked about her best quality, the actor said, "No insecurity at all."

The exchange has since caught the attention of social media users, with many enjoying Salman's spontaneous reaction.

Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif's On-Screen Pairings

Salman and Aishwarya shared screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), which remains one of their most memorable films. The romantic drama also starred Ajay Devgn and featured music that continues to be popular among audiences.

Salman and Katrina, meanwhile, have worked together in several films, including Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Their on-screen pairing has remained popular with audiences over the years.

The actor also shared screen space with Anushka Sharma in Ali Abbas Zafar's Sultan (2016), in which the two played wrestlers. The film emerged as a major box office success.

About Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war drama also stars Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role.

The film, earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Salman portrays Indian Army Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar Regiment during the confrontation and was posthumously awarded the Maha Vir Chakra.

The film also features Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Zeyn Shaw and Abhilash Chaudhary, among others. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4, 2026.