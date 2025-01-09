Internet Thinks Sanya Malhotra Is Dating Sitarist Rishab Sharma. See Viral Pic

Sanya Malhotra is in the headlines, courtesy her viral picture with sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma. Reddit has dug out a picture featuring the two, prompting speculation about their relationship.

In the viral picture, Sanya, dressed in a white sharara, stands close to Rishab. The sitarist, dressed in his traditional best, is seen posing with a fan.

As soon as the picture was shared, the comments section was swamped with fan reactions. A fan wrote, "He usually comments on her posts and she also likes his. I always got that kind of feel from them. Hope they are, they look good together."

A fan wrote, "What a good looking pair ! (Assuming, they are a couple)".

Another comment read, "If they are dating, good on them. Both are very talented."

"I just want Sanya to be happy," wrote another fan.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra was last seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. She will headline the film Mrs, the official adaptation of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen.

Sanya is known for films like Photograph, Badhaai Ho, Love Hostel, to name a few. Sanya Malhora also captivates Instafam's attention through her dance reels.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a disciple of Pt Ravi Shankar. In October 2022, the sitarist performed at former US President Joe Biden's Diwali celebrations and mesmerised an audience of over 60,000 live attendees and 500 million at-home viewers at the NGR Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Last year, he made headlines for his 'Sitar For Mental Health' music series.