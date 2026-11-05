"Indian Cinema Standing Tall On Global Stage": <i>Jawan</i> Director Atlee Reviews <i>Ramayana</i>

After much anticipation, Nitesh Tiwari's directorial venture, Ramayana: Part 1, was released in theatres on November 5. Now, Jawan director Atlee has taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the film.

Reviewing the film, he first wrote, "NOT JUST A FILM, AN EXPERIENCE! What a vision! What an execution! What an extraordinary cinematic experience! RAMAYANA is Indian cinema standing tall on the global stage!"

Praising the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer for its cinematic scale, he added, "So grand in its vision, yet beautifully rooted in our culture and emotions. I truly believe RAMAYANA will be a timeless cinematic experience cherished for generations. A film I want to watch with my son and daughter, celebrate with my family, and preserve in my personal library forever!"

Praising the cast, he continued, "Absolutely loved the performances of Ranbir bro, Yash bro, Sai Pallavi, Rakul, Kajal, Shobana ma'am and the entire cast! Special love to AR Rahman sir and Hans Zimmer sir for their musical magic, and huge applause to DNEG and the entire technical team for the spectacular visuals!"

He also showered praise on producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari, saying, "Namit Malhotra sir, what an extraordinary vision! And Nitesh Tiwari sir, immense respect! Your hard work, humility and incredible execution have brought tremendous pride to Indian cinema. Way to go, sir! Special appreciation to Mr Sridhar Raghavan for the beautifully adapted screenplay."

"This is what Indian cinema is capable of! Our stories, our culture and our emotions presented to the world on a magnificent scale! RAMAYANA IS AN INDIAN FILM, AND THE WORLD IS GOING TO CELEBRATE IT! Truly loved every bit of it. A cinematic experience that will stay in my heart forever. Can't wait for PART TWO!" he concluded.

About Ramayana

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is being touted as one of the biggest releases of the year.

The film is planned as a two-part saga, with the first installment released today, while the second part is slated for release during Diwali 2028.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Ramayana 'Giant Leap', Rashmika Mandanna's Note For Ranbir Kapoor