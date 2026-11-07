Director Shankar Calls Yash's Ravana A "Lovable Villain" In <i>Ramayana</i>

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part One, which hit the screens on November 5 ahead of Diwali, received mixed reviews from audiences and critics. Tamil director Shankar, who recently watched the film, shared his honest take, calling Yash's Ravana a lovable villain in the film.

Taking to his X account, Shankar called Ramayana a spectacle. He wrote, “Ramayana – What a spectacle!!! Never seen visuals like this in Indian cinema. Huge appreciation to Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari for taking Indian cinema to international standards. Brilliant VFX, rich production values, and a superb look and feel. Great music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, and massive sound!”

The Indian 2 director also praised Yash for his performance. “It is a delight to watch Yash in every frame. He is such a lovable villain and has delivered a quality performance.”

Shankar continued, “Best wishes to Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Grand applause to the entire team for this wonderful effort and making Indian cinema proud!” Director Nitesh commented on his post with folded-hand emojis, writing, “Thanks a lot, sir.”

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Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who co-wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan. The film features Ranbir as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Shobana, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others.

Ramayana Part One delves into Ravana's backstory, setting up the tale till his abduction of Sita after a fight with Jatayu, voiced by Anupam Kher. The film also shows Ram's childhood and upbringing, his marriage to Sita, the circumstances of his 14-year exile, and his vow to bring Sita back from Ravana. The film ends with a glimpse of Sunny Deol as Hanuman, who will join the main cast in the second part. Ramayana Part Two is scheduled for a 2028 release.

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