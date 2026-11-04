'I Was Screaming On The Road': Kareena Kapoor Khan Recalls Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are all set to appear on Episode 4 of Koffee With Karan Season 9 tonight. The couple returns to the couch together after years. The promos released so far have raised expectations, with Saif Ali Khan's unhinged sense of humour and Kareena Kapoor Khan's effortless charm winning the audience over. However, they also opened up about Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident in January last year and what took place.

Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up about not being able to sleep for six months after the incident as she panicked.

She said, "I was screaming on the road, 'Ruko, ruko'. It was like a movie scene." Saif Ali Khan called it "the worst night in the history of nights".

The actor furthermore spoke about the time it took him to get back on his feet, depending on the severity of his injuries. The tension doubled as his children witnessed it.

Furthermore, they also spoke about the support they received from their loved ones during that time.

About The Stabbing Incident

In the early hours of January 16, 2025, actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times by an unidentified person at his Mumbai residence. He suffered injuries in his spine, neck, and hands after a fight broke out between the actor and the two. Saif Ali Khan underwent a 2.5 hour neurosurgery along with a plastic surgery at the Lilavati Hospital.

Breaking Down The Koffee With Karan Teaser

Kareena Kapoor never misses an opportunity to poke fun at Karan Johar. She proudly says that she's "happy and relieved" as the show comes to its final season.

"We don't have to keep coming on Koffee With Karan," says Kareena.

"Thank you for showing your sensitivity towards the last season of the show," quips Karan.

Interrupting the BFFs, Saif says he thinks he's a "miscast" on the show.

When Karan asks Kareena who the No. 1 actor is among the current lot, we know the answer already.

To this, Saif says, "You are allowed to praise other actors as well."

During the gaming round, when the couple was asked to share actors' names starting with K, Saif Ali Khan came up with a random "Kavita." Later, he says, "There'll be someone like Kavita, right?"

Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan already appeared in this season.

ALSO READ | Koffee With Karan 9 Teaser: Kareena Kapoor Calls Herself No 1 Actor, Saif Ali Khan Thinks He's 'Miscast' On The Show