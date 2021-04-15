Here's How New Mom Anita Hassanandani Celebrated Her 40th Birthday

Anita Hassanandani shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani)

Anita Hassanandani, who turned 40 on Wednesday, introduced us to her "happy place" in her latest Instagram post. Anita shared a sneak peek of her low-key birthday celebration with her fans on the platform. In the pictures, the Naagin actress can be seen having a gala time with her husband Rohit Reddy and friends. The pictures also feature producer Ekta Kapoor along with actor Karan Patel, actresses Krystle D'Souza and Surbhi Jyoti. The series also has a picture of birthday girl Anita and her husband Rohit. In the loved-up picture, the couple can be seen getting cozy. In her caption, Anita wrote, "My happy place."

See her post here:

Karanvir Bohra wished Anita a happy birthday in her comment section. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday my dear." Kratika S Dheer commented, "Happy wala birthday." Anushka Ranjan's comment reads, "Happy birthday."

We also got a glimpse of Anita's birthday celebration in Ekta Kapoor's Instagram post. Ekta posted a video of their house party on the platform and wished her on the occasion. She wrote, "Happie birthday my hottie! Have a diaper year with Aarav and Ro (Rohit)! Your birthday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully (sic)."

In case you are not following Anita Hassanandani on social media, the actress gave birth to a baby boy this year. Anita and her husband Rohit named their son Aaravv Reddy.

Karan Patel, Krystle D'Souza and Surbhi Jyoti also wished her a happy birthday on their respective Instagram handles.

Karan posted a photo with his "BFF" Anita and wrote, "This hottie turned forty ...love you to the moon and back taashu...happy happy birthday baby ...may god bless you with all the happiness in the world...#BFF #HottieTurnsForty." Karan has worked with Anita in TV show Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

See his post here:

Take a look at Krystle D'Souza and Surbhi Jyoti's posts:

Actress Anita Hassanandani married Rohit Reddy, a corporate professional in 2013. The couple announced Anita's pregnancy last year. Their son Aaravv was born on February 9 this year.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Naagin 5 in 2020. She played the role of Vishakha Khanna in the show.