Hema Malini Went Into <i>Ramayana With</i> 'Least Expectations', Left Impressed By Its 'Apt Casting'

It's been five days since the release of one of the biggest films ever released, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The cast, especially Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, have been trolled relentlessly over their casting in the film. Now, Hema Malini has shared her review of the film, stating that the protagonists were "aptly cast".

Hema Malini wrote, "Watched the latest version of Ramayan: The Movie. As it was an epic, I went with least expectations as there is just so much one can tweak in a narration that even young kids are aware of. I was pleasantly surprised at the fabulous presentation, the mind-blowing special effects that left me breathless with anticipation."

The actor continued, "Add to this the apt casting of the protagonists. I could see the audience response, transported as they were to another period and made to participate in the events that unfolded."

"In fact, the use of the latest technical innovations made all the difference. A completely unique experience for the Indian audience indeed!" concluded Hema Malini.

Ramayana Box Office Collection

After an extended festive weekend, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, stepped into its first week with a solid Rs 100 crore plus earnings at the domestic box office. After 5 days, the total India gross collections stand at Rs 413.90 crore and total India net collections at Rs 346.35 crore so far.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Monday, Ramayana earned a net of Rs 107.50 crore across 23,911 shows.

The film collected Rs 25.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 250.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 663.90 crore.

On day 5, the Hindi contribution was Rs 87.25 crore from 19,786 shows to the total.

It was followed by Rs 7.50 crore from 908 shows in Kannada, Rs 6.00 crore from 1,606 shows in Telugu, Rs 4 crore from 826 shows in Tamil and Rs 2.75 crore from 785 shows in Malayalam.

Ramayana opened its box office collection with Rs 64.85 crore in India, followed by Rs 48.05 crore on Friday.

On Saturday it minted a net of Rs 69.80 crore in India. On Sunday, the film registered a drop and earned Rs 56.15 crore across 21,770 shows.

About The Film

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the most ambitious film Indian cinema has ever seen. The film was widely promoted across the globe. On October 27, the makers held a special screening in Los Angeles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film boasts a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and others.

ALSO READ | 'I Didn't Want To Do It At All': Arun Govil On Taking 3 Months To Play King Dashrath In Ramayana