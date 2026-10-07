'He Kissed His Bat After Century': Ravi Shastri Recalls Anushka Sharma Watching Virat Kohli Hit 160 During Their Dating Days

Former Indian cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri will appear in the upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 5. In a promo for the episode, Ravi Shastri recalled an incident about Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the time they were dating.

In the video, Ravi Shastri is seen telling host Kapil Sharma that players need support from their partners. Citing Virat Kohli as an example, he recalled a match attended by Anushka Sharma in which the cricketer scored 160 runs.

He said, "The players need support, so it should be allowed for them to bring their girlfriends. And she was allowed. The match began on the 26th, Kohli charged out like a warrior and scored 160. And when he hit a hundred, he kissed his bat..."

During the conversation, Ravi Shastri recreated the moment by gesturing towards Anushka Sharma and imitating Virat Kohli's flying-kiss celebration.

The promo also shows Sunil Gavaskar looking back on his playing career. When Kapil Sharma asked him about facing fast bowlers without a helmet, the former India captain joked that he did not wear one because "there was nothing inside."

The upcoming episode will also feature Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Krushna Abhishek.

The episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Netflix on October 10 at 8 pm.

Talking about Virat and Anushka, they have been married since 2017. They are parents to a daughter, Vamika, and a son, Akaay.

Also Read: "They Just Want To Raise Their Kids Normally": Dr Nene On Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Moving To London