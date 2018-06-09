'Happy Birthday, Sonam Kapoor': Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Swara Bhasker Post Special Messages On Her Birthday

Sonam also received adorable birthday wishes from parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor and also aunt Maheep Kapoor.
@sonamakapoor, u were the best bridesmaid on-screen & the most beautiful bride in real life. U've shown the world, once again, what an incredible force u are. & with @anandahuja by your side, you're gonna soar higher & prouder than ever! Happy B'day jetsetter!! Missing u & Mom! pic.twitter.com/ZhCznq2fb9— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2018
Swara Bhasker, who has worked with Sonam in films like Raanjhanaa, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and the very recent Veere Di Wedding, wished her close friend with a heartfelt message. Swara shared a photo from Sonam's mehendi function and captioned it: "Happy, happy birthday Sonam Kapoor from behen in Raanjhanaa to veere in Veere Di Wedding via Prem Ratan Dhan Payo knowing you has meant knowing that friendship and solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz. Thank you for always looking out for me! May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfillment to you! love you and happy birthday! P.s. Sorry I couldn't be there!"
Happy happy birthday @sonamakapoor knowing u has meant knowing that friendship & solidarity can exist even in this glittering world of glamour and showbiz.. May each year bring greater happiness, peace and fulfilment to you! love uuuuuuu and happy birthday! @reelsandframespic.twitter.com/Nyhll35bwl— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 9, 2018
Happy Birthday Dear @sonamakapoor & congratulations on the super success of #VDW ...this year has been great for you, may the coming years be even better. Much Love.— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 9, 2018
Happy Happy Birthday, gorgeous!! Hope you have a super duper day and a rocking year ahead! Lots of love always @sonamakapoor— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) June 9, 2018
Happy happiest birthday @sonamakapoor... what an amaaaaaazing year it's been and I hope it keeps getting better... biggest hug and lotssssss of love— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) June 9, 2018
Happy birthday u beautiful girl @sonamakapoor ! Keep shining love !— Tanishaa Mukerji (@TanishaaMukerji) June 9, 2018
Life should not be just lived... It should be celebrated!— Bharti singh (@bharti_lalli) June 9, 2018
Happiest birthday to the most stylish girl in Bollywood : @sonamakapoor
Wishing you everyday of celebration and life full of love, laughter, joy and happiness! #birthdaygirl#stylish#styleicon#fashionqueenpic.twitter.com/1i8x2FdGrt
With Veer Di Wedding making an impressive mark at the box office, it appears to be a happy, happy birthday for the actress. The actress is also gearing up for her next film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Sanju is the biopic based on the life of Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the role of Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Kapoor will star as the actors love interest. Sonam will also be seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor. The film is based on Anuja Chauhan's bestselling novel of the same name.