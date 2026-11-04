From Amitabh Bachchan To Scarlett Johansson: Stars Who Went To Court To Protect Their Personality Rights

Television actor Rupali Ganguly recently approached the Bombay High Court, alleging a violation of her personality rights. She claimed that her images were being used without authorisation across various online platforms. Ganguly also alleged that AI-generated deepfake images and morphed clips featuring her had been uploaded to sexually explicit websites.

However, she is not the only actor to have taken legal action. Several actors, from Bollywood to Hollywood, have approached the courts to protect their personality rights.

Amitabh Bachchan

A few years ago, Amitabh Bachchan approached the court with a petition "against the world at large", seeking protection of his "name, image, voice, and personality attributes".

Following this, the Delhi High Court ruled that his name, image or voice could not be used without his permission. The court also directed the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and telecom service providers to remove flagged content.

"It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements," Justice Navin Chawla said, noting that the actor "is aggrieved" by those using his celebrity status to promote their goods and services without his permission.

Allu Arjun

Telugu actor Allu Arjun moved the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights amid concerns about the unauthorised use of his identity online and for commercial purposes.

In his plea, the Pushpa star sought directions restraining individuals and entities from using his name, image, voice and other personal attributes without prior authorisation. He also expressed concern over the alleged commercial exploitation of his identity through merchandise and other revenue-generating activities carried out without his consent.

As reported by ANI, following this, the Delhi High Court granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of the actor, restraining multiple entities from unauthorised use and commercial exploitation of his personality rights, including his name, image, voice, likeness and distinctive attributes, across physical and digital platforms.

Passing detailed directions, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela held that the material placed on record clearly established a strong prima facie case in favour of the actor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

In 2025, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was granted interim relief by the Delhi High Court in a case concerning the unauthorised use of her name, image, photographs and persona across digital platforms and commercial products, including misuse through artificial intelligence (AI).

Justice Tejas Karia, who heard the matter, directed defendant platforms, including e-commerce websites and Google LLC, to take down and block the URLs identified in the petition.

The court ordered that Google, within 72 hours of receiving the notice, "shall take down, remove, disable and block the URLs identified in the petition".

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications were also directed to issue necessary directions to block and disable all the URLs.

Abhishek Bachchan

According to LiveMint, Abhishek Bachchan filed a petition against a website called Bollywood Tee Shop, which makes T-shirts featuring Bollywood celebrities.

The actor argued that his persona, including his images, was being used without authorisation. He expressed concern, adding that people could be defrauded through fake online identities of public figures.

Following this, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to Abhishek Bachchan's personality rights, restraining several entities from using his name, image, voice or other identifiable aspects of his persona for commercial gain without his permission.

As reported by ANI, "The Court passed an ex parte ad interim injunction after noting that Bachchan had established a prima facie case. It held that the unauthorised exploitation or misappropriation of his personality attributes amounted to infringement and could mislead the public into believing that he was endorsing the goods or services being circulated."

Hrithik Roshan

According to a LiveLaw report, Hrithik Roshan sought protection of his publicity rights, which include safeguarding his name, image, likeness and other aspects of his personality.

The lawsuit filed by the actor alleged unauthorised commercial use and misuse of these attributes, including by third parties for monetary gain.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection for his personality and publicity rights. On December 11, the court directed social media intermediaries to take action within three days on his petition.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said she would issue stay orders herself against any defendants found using Khan's name, photographs or other personal attributes to sell commercial products.

The court also directed social media intermediaries to treat Khan's lawsuit as a formal complaint under the Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Salman asked the court to restrain several identified and unidentified (John Doe) defendants from using his name, image, voice, likeness, dialogues, mannerisms or any other elements that form part of his public persona.

Arijit Singh and Jubin Nautiyal

The playback singers sued AI platforms that synthesised their vocal profiles to clone singing performances and create digital performance avatars without authorisation or licensing.

Anil Kapoor

As reported by PTI, the Delhi High Court barred the unauthorised commercial use of actor Anil Kapoor's name, image, voice and other distinctive personality traits, including his popular catchphrase "Jhakaas".

The interim order was passed by Justice Prathiba M. Singh in response to a lawsuit filed by the actor, who alleged that several websites and online platforms were exploiting his identity and celebrity status without permission for commercial purposes. The court granted an ex parte interim injunction against the parties involved.

Jackie Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kumar Sanu have also taken similar legal action. Similar cases have emerged in Western countries as well.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson took legal action against an artificial intelligence (AI) app that used her face and voice in an advertisement without her permission. According to The Guardian, the 22-second advertisement, posted on X (formerly Twitter) by an image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90's Yearbook & Avatar, used real footage of the Black Widow star to generate a fake image and dialogue.

"What's up, guys? It's Scarlett and I want you to come with me," Johansson appeared to say before the clip transitioned to a group of AI-generated images resembling her.

In addition, a trade group representing US authors sued OpenAI in a Manhattan federal court on behalf of Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin, as well as John Grisham, Jonathan Franzen, George Saunders and Jodi Picoult.

The group alleged that the company used their work without permission to train ChatGPT, its artificial intelligence chatbot.

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly Goes To Bombay High Court Over Deepfakes, Morphed Content And Image Misuse