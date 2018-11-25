Farhan Akhtar On #Metoo Allegations Against Cousin Sajid Khan: 'If I Knew, Would've Spoken About It Way Before'

Farhan had tweeted about Sajid earlier (courtesy faroutakhtar)

Farhan Akhtar recently opened up about his filmmaker cousin Sajid Khan being implicated in several #MeToo stories at a 'We The Women' event in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI. Mr Akhtar said that he can't deny being troubled by a sense of guilt for being unaware about Sajid Khan's alleged terrible behaviour. Farhan Akhtar was the first family member of Sajid Khan to react on Twitter, saying he should "atone for his alleged actions" after Mr Khan tweeted out his resignation for Housefull 4 in the light of the piling #MeToo allegations in October. Now, Farhan Akhtar said: "If I did know I would've spoken about it way before the story broke. There was this certain guilt about that. How could this be going on and I had no idea? So there were conflicted emotions," PTI quoted him as saying.

Elaborating on "conflicted emotions", Mr Akhtar added: "It was surprise, disappointment and strangely, because when it's a member of your family, you also feel a certain level of guilt. It's happened to all of us in the past when we hear something like this and say 'but how come someone so close to him didn't know'." Mr Akhtar's words are a reiteration of what he tweeted after the #MeToo accounts implicating Sajid Khan made its way to the public domain: "I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour. I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions," this is how Mr Akhtar had framed his sternly worded tweet.

I cannot adequately stress how shocked, disappointed and heartbroken I am to read the stories about Sajid's behaviour.

I don't know how but he will have to find a way to atone for his alleged actions. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 12, 2018

"Every time something like this has happened in the public domain, I've been very vocal with my opinion. When it came to someone within my family, I felt silence on that front would be very, very hypocritical," Mr Akhtar said at the 'We The People' event. In October, Farhan Akhtar engaged in a Twitter exchange with actress Amrita Puri, who appeared to suggest that Sajid Khan's family must have been aware of the hush-hush allegations against him. Mr Akhtar had responded saying completely disagreed with her "conspiracy theory."

Soon after Sajid's tweet of resignation, not just Farhan but also Sajid's filmmaker sister Farah Khan tweeted to say she was "heartbroken" to have learnt of the developments:

This is a heartbreaking time for my family.We have to work through some very difficult issues. If my brother has behaved in this manner he has a lot to atone for.I don't in any way endorse this behavior and Stand in solidarity with any woman who has been hurt. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 12, 2018

In October, Sajid Khan was named and shamed in separate #MeToo accounts of three women. While actress Saloni Chopra accused the filmmaker of harassing her mentally, emotionally and sexually, actress Rachel White alleged Mr Khan asked her to "seduce him in 5 minutes" for a role. Journalist Karishma Upadhyay also claimed that Sajid Khan started an interview with "trash talk" and added he tried to forcibly kiss her when she was trying to exit the room. Last month, actress Aahana Kumra also spoke up about an unpleasant encounter with Sajid Khan in an interview.

Opening up about his decision to send out a response as allegations continued to pile up against Mr Khan, Farhan Akhtar said during 'We The People' that: "So pretty much on the first day when three women came out and spoke, I felt it was important for me to speak out. Sajid, being my brother, I need to now work with him, try to figure out how he can see this thing through and how it is that he can make the women who have been affected by his actions, somehow feel better," reported PTI.

About making amends, Farhan Akhtar added that an apology would be appropriate to begin with: "To start with apologising is a big step. To say 'I am sorry about what I did' is a big step, it can make a person feel a lot better," PTI quoted him as saying at the 'We The Women' event.

Farhan Akhtar revealed that after Sajid Khan was named in the sexual harassment allegations publicly, friends from his circuit of acquaintances reiterated similar stories about Sajid Khan. "There were two-three women who got in touch with me privately to say 'listen you should know whatever is being said is true and he has behaved in a similar way with us as well.' These are the people I've known for 12, 15, 20 years and meet them very often but nobody ever mentioned this to me. I asked them 'why didn't you ever tell me?'"

Like he mentioned before, Mr Akhtar said he would have jumped to action had he been aware of Sajid Khan's alleged predatory behaviour. "I have been doing something with MARD for the last five years, I wouldn't have been on his side if you had brought it to my attention but somehow they weren't comfortable to speak about it," he said at the event. Farhan Akhtar launched the social campaign named MARD, which stands for Men Against Rape and Discrimination, in 2013.

Meanwhile, top film bodies such as Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) and it's head association Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) are expected to deliver their decisions on Sajid Khan soon, concerning the sexual harrasment allegations made against the filmmaker. After Sajid Khan's exit from Housefull 4, Farhad Samji came on board to helm the film. Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta's alleged harasser, had also quit the film's cast and has been replaced by Rana Daggubati.

