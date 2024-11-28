<i> Family By Choice</i> Review: A Beautifully Satisfying Yet Bittersweet K-Drama

Family By Choice, the Korean adaptation of the hit Chinese drama Go Ahead, is a heartwarming exploration of love, family and the unspoken bonds that tie us together - whether by blood or by choice. Set against the backdrop of a picturesque coastal town, this drama delves into the lives of three young adults - Yoon Ju-won (Jung Chae-yeon), Kim San-ha (Hwang In-yeop) and Kang Hae-jun (Bae Hyun-sung) - who, though not related by birth, form an inseparable family unit. But while the young trio's emotional journeys are at the core of the story, it is the portrayal of the two father figures that truly elevates Family By Choice from a typical slice-of-life drama to something genuinely special.

The fathers in Family By Choice are more than just supporting characters; they are the emotional anchor of the entire narrative. Their understated yet profoundly touching presence forms the foundation upon which the entire story stands. The strength of the drama lies in how these two men -Yoon Jung-jae (Choi Won-young) and Kim Dae-wook (Choi Moo-sung)-take on the role of caregivers, guiding the children through their complex emotional landscapes. In many ways, Family By Choice is just as much about the fathers as it is about their children, as both are forced to confront their own personal regrets, unresolved traumas and their unshakeable love for the kids they choose to raise.

Yoon Jung-jae (played by Choi Won-young) is a character defined by his quiet strength and deep-seated sense of responsibility. A widower who has raised his daughter, Ju-won, alone for many years, Jung-Jae embodies the ideal of selfless fatherhood. He is a man who has faced personal tragedy and loss, and his relationship with his 'sons,' San-ha and Hae-jun, becomes a central point of emotional development in the series, highlighting the beauty and pain of forming a family not by blood, but by choice.

In contrast to Jung-jae's quiet, reserved nature, Kim Dae-wook (Choi Moo-sung) is a character who speaks volumes through his silence. As the father of San-ha, Dae-wook carries the weight of his own family's emotional baggage, and his character arc is deeply rooted in the themes of guilt, responsibility, and redemption.

At the heart of Family By Choice is the trio of young adults - Ju-won, San-ha, and Hae-jun-who form the nucleus of the show. The emotional core of the series lies in their relationships with each other, but also in their understanding of what it means to be a family when the traditional concepts of blood ties don't apply.

The drama begins with the meeting of these three characters in their childhood, when Ju-won's father, Yoon Jung-jae and San-ha's father, Kim Dae-wook, decide to raise them together as a family. Despite not being related by blood, the three children quickly form an inseparable bond. San-ha is especially drawn to Ju-won, his feelings for her growing into something deeper, though he never openly expresses them. Ju-won, meanwhile, sees San-ha and Hae-jun as her brothers-protective, sometimes playful and full of youthful energy.

In these early years, their bond feels like a perfect family unit, with the two fathers providing a stable, loving foundation. The chemistry between the three young leads is endearing, with moments of sibling rivalry, laughter, and shared memories that make their eventual separation all the more painful.

The emotional core of the drama lies in the painful separation of this makeshift family. Hae-jun's decision to move to the United States, followed by San-ha's departure to Seoul, marks a significant turning point. The separation is particularly painful for Ju-won, who feels abandoned by the people she has come to love as family. The emotional weight of their departure is portrayed with such tenderness that it feels both heart-wrenching and real. The years that follow are marked by infrequent video calls, the slow deterioration of their once close-knit bond, and the lingering resentment Ju-won feels at being left behind.

In these years apart, the trio grows in different directions-San-ha becomes a doctor, Hae-jun finds his way into the business world and Ju-won opens a bakery. But despite their external success, there is an undeniable emotional void created by their separation. The chemistry between the three characters shifts from innocent childhood affection to complex adult emotions-especially as they grapple with their past and present.

The reunion of the three characters is the most emotionally charged part of Family By Choice. After ten years apart, they are brought back together by a series of chance encounters. The initial reunion is awkward, filled with unspoken tensions and old wounds. Ju-won, still angry at the boys for leaving her, struggles to reconcile with them. The pain of those lost years is palpable, but it is through these difficult moments that the characters begin to heal.

The reunion is not just a physical one - it is emotional, as the three begin to confront their unresolved feelings, the pain of abandonment and their changing identities. Ju-won, though resistant at first, starts to open up to the idea of them coming back into her life, even as her feelings for San-ha shift from familial affection to something more complex and romantic.

By the end of the series, the chemistry between Ju-won and San-ha blossoms into a romance, albeit a slow burn. Their relationship, built on years of shared history and emotional intimacy, feels both natural and deeply earned.

Family By Choice culminates in a beautifully satisfying yet bittersweet ending. The characters, having faced their emotional challenges and reconciled with their past, find a way forward together. Ju-won and San-ha's romance, though understated, feels like the culmination of everything they have been through. The final episodes, while focusing more on the romantic tension between Ju-won and San-ha, also offer a poignant reflection on the importance of family, both biological and chosen. The two fathers, Yoon Jung-jae and Kim Dae-wook, remain the emotional heart of the series, offering wisdom and quiet strength until the very end.

Family By Choice is a drama that understands the complexities of family dynamics. It captures the fragility of human relationships, the pain of separation, and the beauty of reconciliation. By the time the credits roll, it leaves viewers with a sense of fulfillment - not just because of the romantic conclusion, but because of the emotional journey of healing, forgiveness and the power of chosen family. This is a drama about finding where you truly belong, and understanding that family is not always what you're born into, but what you make of it.