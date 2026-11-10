Amid Katrina Kaif Trolling, Debina Bonnerjee Recalls Being Body-Shamed After Pregnancy

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee, a mother of two, has spoken about the body-shaming women often face after pregnancy. She said people should be mindful of the circumstances before passing comments about someone's appearance. Her comments come amid the recent discussion around Katrina Kaif, who faced social media criticism over her postpartum appearance.

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Debina said that casual remarks about a woman's body can affect her deeply, depending on what she may already be going through.

“Ek udta hua comment aake aapko gandi tarah se hit karein [a passing comment can hit you really badly] comment can come from nowhere, and you never know,” Debina said.

Speaking about her own experience after having two children, Debina said she felt angry when people questioned her weight or appearance.

“Pehle sunke aise gussa aata hai ki [Initially, I used to get angry] I am a mom, delivered two kids,” she said. The actor added that after childbirth, particularly as women get older, the body does not necessarily respond in the same way as it did earlier.

“After delivery and you reach a certain age, body waisa react nahi karta hai. Body changes, hormones change,” Debina said.

The TV actor has previously spoken about being trolled for her post-pregnancy weight gain. In 2023, Debina had addressed comments about her appearance and said that her body had gone through significant changes after two pregnancies.

In September, Katrina Kaif was criticised on social media after her public appearance. Some users commented on her postpartum weight. She spoke about the criticism and questioned the idea of having to “bounce back” after childbirth.

Speaking to Vogue, Katrina said, “I have taken a step ahead towards something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back?"

She also got candid about childbirth and shared, "The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan's face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this."

Katrina and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a son, Vihaan, in 2025.