Before Releasing <i>Ramayana</i> Track <i>Rama Rama</i>, Rishab Rikhiram Submitted Its First Master At This Ayodhya Temple

Sitar player Rishab Rikhiram Sharma visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to seek blessings and submit the first master recording of his song, Rama Rama, from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Right in time for Diwali, Rishab Rikhiram wrote, "Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to submit the first master of my offering, Rama Rama. Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali. Lots of love from the Rikhi Rams. Rama Rama is out now on all streaming platforms."

Rishab Rikhiram's 'Oscar' Remark For Rama Rama

Back in July, after performing his track Rama Rama at the film's Pratham Sankalp event in New Delhi, the musician shared a special message that has now caught everyone's attention.

Along with posting a video from his live performance, Rishab confidently hinted that the song could make it to the Academy Awards.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Rishab wrote, "Honoured to contribute to this historic project celebrating the story of Ramayana. I humbly present a rendition of 'Rama Rama' to you all performed live last night at Bharat Mandapam. See you at the Oscars."

His final line, "See you at the Oscars," quickly became the talking point online. Many fans praised his confidence and wished for the song to receive international recognition.

At Ramayana's promotional event, producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has officially joined the music team of Ramayana. He will be working alongside Academy Award-winning composers AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Speaking at the event, Namit Malhotra said, "Rishabh is also, in addition to Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. He is also going to be contributing his talent to Ramayana."

Mounted on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore, Ramayana is touted to be the biggest release of the year.

The film is set to be released in two parts, with the first instalment scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026 ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for Diwali 2028.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey and Yash play pivotal roles in the film.

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