Baazaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's Film Earns A Little Over Rs 3 Crore

Saif Ali Khan and Rohan Mehra in a still from Baazaar (Courtesy taranadarsh)

Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar, which hit the screens this Friday, managed to collect Rs 3.07 crore on the opening day, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. According to the report, Badhaai Ho had an "extremely poor" start at the box office during the morning shows but picked pace eventually. "Baazaar had an extremely poor start in the morning shows, but picked up pace during the course of the day. Has fared much better than the recent Saif Ali Khan starrers. Mumbai circuit is driving the business. Friday Rs 3.07 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted. Baazaar, which opened in the theatres with films like 5 Weddings and Kaashimanaged to surpass the box office collections of these movies.

#Baazaar had an extremely poor start in the morning shows, but picked up pace during the course of the day... Has fared much better than the recent Saif Ali Khan starrers... Mumbai circuit is driving the biz... Fri Rs 3.07 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 27, 2018

Directed by Gauravv K Chawla, Baazaar opened to mixed reviews from the critics. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave Baazaar 2 stars out of 5. "A c, Baazaar, directed by first-timer Gauravv K Chawla, spins mainly around on stock devices. A small-town lad heads to Mumbai with the intention of working with his role model, a corporate czar with a rags-to-riches story that begins at the age of ten with smuggling diamonds on crowded Surat to Mumbai express trains. The two worlds collide, the contrast between a 100-meter sprint and a marathon race is discussed, numbers are crunched, nefarious deals are struck, stocks are bought and dumped and fortunes are made and marred," he wrote.

Baazaar also features Radhika Apte, Chitrangada Singh and Rohan Mehra. Vinod Mehra's son Rohan, made is Bollywood debut with Baazaar.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho, which released last week, continued its remarkable run at the box office. Badhaai Ho raked in Rs 69.50 crore within nine days.