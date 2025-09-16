Ashneer Grover's <i>Rise & Fall</i> Outshines Salman Khan's <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> In TRP, But There's A Catch

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is creating its usual buzz this season. However, this year Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall has also been making some noise with a similar format. Though the competition is tough, Salman Khan's Big Boss 19 is still at number one spot whereas Ashneer Grover's Rise & Fall has secured the second position in this week's OTT viewership estimates.

During the weekend power play round on Rise & Fall, Ashneer Grover informed the contestants about the reality show's impressive performance.

He said, "Our sponsors are increasing. This means more money is coming in. More revenue comes while the show is running. We became the number one show last week."

However, as per the latest Ormax updates, Big Boss 19 is leading with a viewership of 7.8 Million, followed by Rise & Fall with 4.9 Million views in the Non-Fiction shows of the week between September 8-14, 2025.

Ashneer Grover's Earlier Dig At Salman Khan

During Rise & Fall's promotions, Ashneer Grover took a dig at Salman Khan's Bigg Boss.

He told News18, "Reality shows have to be about the contestants. Fortunately or unfortunately, in India, we've had a very big show with a very big superstar. It's become more about him than the contestants. Who's putting in the hours? Bhai, aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. (Brother, you only come on the weekends.) The ones grinding 24/7 are the contestants."

About Rise & Fall

The reality show follows a high-stakes format called "Rulers vs Workers" and features a diverse group of contestants.

Alongside Pawan Singh, the participants include Kiku Sharda, Arbaz Patel, Aditya Narayan, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, Noorin Sha, Bali, Aarush Bhola, Arjun Bijlani, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aahana Kumara, and Kubbra Sait.

About Bigg Boss 19

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. Along with Amaal Mallik, contestants such as Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Tanya Mittal, Kunickaa Sadanand, and others are competing for the trophy.

