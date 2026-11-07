As Ranbir Kapoor's <i>Ramayana</i> Dominates, Japanese Filmmaker Yugo Sako's <i>Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama</i> Trends Again

It's been two days since the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. The internet is abuzz with a deluge of mixed reactions and excitement as the film wreaks havoc at the box office. But amid the most recent adaptation of Ramayana, all its previous iterations have also been resurfacing and making the rounds online.

One of them is Japanese filmmaker Yugo Sako's Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama.

The History Of Yugo Sako's Adaptation Of Ramayana

Yugo Sako's Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama had 450 Japanese and Indian artists onboard for the project and was completed in December 1992.

This was followed by a slew of premieres and film festival screenings in 1993.

Audiences first got to see it on 10 January 1993 in India at the 24th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), followed by international screenings, including the Vancouver International Film Festival later that year.

Its official theatrical release came in Japan on November 3, 1997. Its release in India was skipped entirely in the 1990s as the country grappled with significant religious and political sensitivities at the time, especially following the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, which triggered widespread communal riots. However, it later aired on Indian television channels such as Doordarshan and Cartoon Network.

Such was the massive response and eventual cult following of this adaptation that it also led to a 4K re-release across India on January 2025. It was distributed by Geek Pictures India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

But Yugo Sako's creation faced massive opposition in India for various political reasons. Conservative right-wing groups, most notably the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), protested against the idea of a foreigner adapting one of India's most revered cultural epics for the screen. The portrayal of Lord Rama and Sita as animated characters was considered unacceptable by many, which led to the film largely staying away from Indian theatres.

As for Yugo Sako, he first learnt about the epic Ramayana while working on an archaeological documentary in India with Dr B. B. Lal. Sako co-directed the film alongside Koichi Sasaki and Indian animation pioneer Ram Mohan, with a musical score composed by Vanraj Bhatia.

Why Is Yugo Sako's Version Trending Again Around Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Release?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is all people are discussing on social media right now.

With two days of release gone by, the film has crossed Rs 100 crore in India and Rs 200 crore worldwide.

Every time a modern adaptation of Ramayana is released, Yugo Sako's animated version inadvertently returns to the conversation.

The Japanese filmmaker had chosen animation over live action as he believed Lord Rama was a God and, therefore, felt this format was more suitable.

Yugo Sako's Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama is often considered the gold standard of the mythological epic.

There has been a lot of chatter around Ravana in Ramayana too. While Yash's portrayal has been immensely praised, internet is divided over Ravana being glorified.

Some X reactions on comparisons with the Japanese filmmaker's version also says how he got Ravana's characterisation right.

From artistic design to source material and the creative execution of an epic of such magnitude, comparisons between the hand-drawn Indo-Japanese classic and today's AI-amplified versions are inevitable.

Ramayana: The Legend Of Lord Rama, voiced by Arun Govil in Hindi and Bryan Cranston in English, this version presented a youthful, graceful and agile Ram, quite different from earlier portrayals. For audiences, it demonstrated that Ram could be interpreted differently while remaining faithful to the core story.

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features a cast that also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

Conceived as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana is among the major theatrical releases of the year. Its Rs 221.05 crore worldwide opening-weekend milestone marks a significant start, with the Hindi version emerging as its biggest domestic contributor.

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