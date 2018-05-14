Anushka Sharma's Adorable Message For Virat Kohli Will Make You Go Aww Despite her absence from the stands, Anushka made sure that the 'boys' made a killer show tonight against the Kings XI Punjab

Anushka Sharma might not be present in Indore to support Virat Kohli's team Royal Challengers Bangalore, but the actress left no stones unturned to boost the morale of the team. RCB is played and won against the Kings XI Punjab in Holkar Cricket Stadium on Monda as part of the ongoing Indian Premier League. Despite her absence from the stands, Anushka made sure that the 'boys' make a killer show tonight against the Punjab team. An otherwise regular for most RCB matches, Anushka could not be a part of today's game due to her work commitments. Just before RCB was set to take on the KXIP, the actress posted a picture on Instagram of herself wearing a t-shirt with husband Kohli's name and jersey number. She captioned it: "Come on boys." Anushka seemed to be enjoying the match to the fullest and caught up on all updates from her vanity van. The actress shared a few stories on Instagram where she seems to be viewing the match amidst her busy schedule. Last time RCB played against KIXP, the former had registered their first win of the season and Anushka was there to witness the victory.The actress is currently in United States shooting for her film, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress was last seen in her home production film, which was applauded for being unconventional. She also received critical acclaim for her performance in the film though it missed to perform well at the box office.