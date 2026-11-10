Anna Konidala Deactivates Instagram Account After Announcing Separation From Pawan Kalyan

Anna Konidala, former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, seems to have deactivated her Instagram account after the couple announced their separation.

The move seemingly comes after the two released a joint statement confirming that they had decided to part ways after 13 years of marriage. However, it is unclear when she deactivated the account.

Anna made her Instagram debut in March 2026.

Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Announce Separation

In a joint statement posted late last night on Kalyan's Instagram page, they said they made the decision with "mutual understanding and respect".

"Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority," the statement read.

Addressing their well-wishers, the couple also requested people to respect their privacy during this personal transition.

"During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey," it said.

The separation marks the end of Kalyan's third marriage.

Kalyan was previously married to Nandini in 1997, but the two separated in 1999. He later married actor Renu Desai in 2009, with whom he has two children, a daughter and a son, before their marriage ended in divorce in 2012. In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

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