Amitabh Bachchan Apologises After Attributing Prasoon Joshi's Poem To Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, who frequently shares poems written by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on social media, made an attribution oopsie. On Wednesday night, the actor shared a poem titled Akelepan Ka Bal Pehchaan attributing Harivansh Rai Bachchan. However, he corrected himself the on Thursday morning and posted an apology along with crediting the right poet - Prasoon Joshi. Me Bachchan tweeted with folded hands emoticon, "CORRECTION - The poem I shared yesterday wasn't written by my father Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The author of that poem was Prasoon Joshi. I apologise for this." Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated poet and some of his literary work was incorporated in films like Agneepath, Alaap and Silsila - all starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Prasoon Joshi is a poet, lyricist, screenwriter and marketer. He has won the National Award for best lyrics twice and his notable works include Bhaag Mikha Bhaag, Taare Zameen Par, Chittagong and Delhi 6. He is currently the head of the Central Board of Film Certification.

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from the coronavirus but his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan is still hospitalised. The actor shared the aforementioned poems soon after Abhishek posted a picture of his 'Care Board' from the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. He wrote: "Hospital day: 26... Discharge plan: NO... Come on Bachchan, you can do it!! #believe."

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from the hospital over the weekend and two days later he wrote in his blog that he felt bad that Abhishek was still hospitalised. "It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the 'mukti' from the Corona virus.. but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in the medical care," he wrote.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo.