Amid <i>Ramayana's</i> Success, Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Celebrate Raha's 4th Birthday

There is more than one reason for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to celebrate Diwali this year. While Ranbir Kapoor's most ambitious project, Ramayana, has been released in theatres and praise has been pouring in, it is also their daughter Raha's 4th birthday.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from Raha's 4th birthday celebrations.

The first picture features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor cutting Raha's birthday cake with her, while the other pictures give a glimpse of the decor and also capture a heartfelt moment shared between Alia and Raha.

The caption read differently for each picture from, "She turns 4" and "Obsessed".

Alia Bhatt's Post For Ramayana

The actor took to Instagram to share two adorable BTS pictures from the sets of Ramayana, in which Ranbir Kapoor is seen with their daughter, Raha.

She captioned it:

"You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her. So proud of you, Ranbir, and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies. Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them."

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Part 1 was released in theatres on November 5, 2026. The film features a cast that also includes Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Anupam Kher lending his voice to Jatayu.

Conceived as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana is among the major theatrical releases of the year. Its Rs 221.05 crore worldwide opening-weekend milestone marks a significant start, with the Hindi version emerging as its biggest domestic contributor.

ALSO READ | 'You Poured Everything In, Yet Had It All For Her': Alia Shares Ranbir-Raha Ramayana BTS Ahead Of Her 4th Birthday