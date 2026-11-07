Voice Artiste Ami Trivedi Shares Her Experience Of Dubbing For Sai Pallavi's Sita In <i>Ramayana</i>

Voice artiste Ami Trivedi has shared her experience of dubbing for Sai Pallavi in the Hindi version of Ramayana: Part 1. Ami revealed that auditioning for the character felt like “divine placement.”



In an interview with Variety India, Ami said that her approach to the film required her to balance between staying faithful to Sai Pallavi's performance and maintaining the essence of Sita as an epic figure.



Ami also mentioned that Sai Pallavi's performance made it easy for her to get into the scenes of the film.



Ami Trivedi On Auditioning For Ramayana



Ami Trivedi started her career at the age of 17. Over the years, she has lent her voice to several memorable characters, including Mulan, Yelena Belova from Black Widow and Lois Lane in the 2025 film Superman. But her latest assignment was something different.



Speaking about her audition, she recalled, “Auditioning for Sai Pallavi's character seemed like a divine placement. Somehow, the voice matched on the mic. Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra said the same to me.”



Talking about Sai Pallavi's performance, Ami called it “effortless.” The voice artiste added, “Everything felt extremely beautiful. So, it was easy for me to get into her scenes. I wanted to make sure I delivered on her expectations.”



Ami discussed the nuances of the character with both Namit Malhotra and Nitesh Tiwari. Sai Pallavi also used to explain to Ami the thoughts she had while performing certain scenes.



Ami Trivedi On Her Biggest Challenge



The voice artiste said that the biggest challenge she faced was staying true to the character of Sita while matching Sai Pallavi's performance.



“I didn't want to go up or down on the level of my performance. I didn't want to sound wrong while portraying the character,” she explained.



She cited two examples where she had to pay a lot of attention to the emotional shifts of the character. The first was when Ram (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Sita leave Ayodhya for the forest and she addresses the crowd. The other scene was Sita's abduction by Ravana (portrayed by Yash).



Ramayana Box Office Collection



Ramayana crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide on the second day of its release. It has earned Rs 221.05 crore in worldwide gross collections.



The second part of the movie will be released in 2028.



Also Read: Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide, Rs 100 Crore In India