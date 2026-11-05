After Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Amaal Mallik Says 'Cinema Alone Can't Be Blamed' On Chainsaw Attack Row

The shocking chainsaw attack on a Class 10 student at a school in Andhra Pradesh started a debate about how violent films are affecting young minds. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced criticism for showing such scenes in his movies, which the filmmaker hit back. Now, singer and composer Amaal Mallik has shared his views on the matter.

He believes that films alone cannot be blamed for a person's actions. He also pointed to other factors, such as “family values, upbringing, the political climate in different states and the way each person thinks and reacts all matter.”

Amaal made it clear that attacking someone with a chainsaw is completely wrong. He also shared that he has watched and enjoyed films like “Animal, Kabir Singh, Dhurandhar, KGF and many other films, but I have also had problems with some scenes.” He feels viewers must understand that movies show fictional stories and what happens on screen should never be copied in real life.

On X, Amaal Mallik wrote, “I understand why people are concerned. Films and music can influence young people and some kids copy what they see. Filmmakers should think about how they show violence. But cinema alone cannot be blamed for someone's actions. People's experiences and trauma can affect them too. Everyone has good and bad in them, but none of this excuses violence. I would never support anyone going into a school, college or any other place to kill someone with a chainsaw. It is horrifying and completely wrong.”

“The attack in Andhra Pradesh deserves a serious discussion, but we should not assume that one film, song or filmmaker caused it. I have enjoyed A film is a story and we should know that we do not have to copy everything we see. Many people work together to make a film. These are recent examples too. If social media and today's moral policing had existed in the 70s, 80s and 90s, people would have found plenty to criticise in films from those years as well.”

Amaal also shared that parents should follow age rules when taking children to watch films. Young children should not be allowed to watch movies meant only for adults. He also believes that people should understand the difference between a film story and real life. At the same time, he said that if people are questioning violent films, they should also look at songs, such as “Kar Gayi Chull, Rom Rom Romantic (both my songs), Beedi Jalaile, Pink Lips and Chikni Chameli, Munni Badnaam,” that promote bad behaviour.

He also raised concerns about rap songs and online videos that talk about killing, power and violence or use disrespectful words for women. According to him, such songs are easily available on YouTube and Instagram. He feels parents should be careful about the music and videos children watch, especially when they play such songs around them and encourage them to dance to them.

Amaal Mallik added that films are a form of art where people create stories using their imagination. Some scenes may be right or wrong, but viewers should not copy everything they see on screen. He also questioned those blaming every film, song or comedy show that has violence or questionable content whenever someone commits a crime.

According to the singer, if people start banning all such content, many popular films and shows, including India's Got Latent, Pushpa and KGF, should also face criticism. According to him, films can affect people's thinking, but they cannot be held responsible for every crime.

Also Read: 'Dirty Excuse To Settle Personal Scores': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Hits Back After Animal Scene Gets Dragged Into Andhra Chainsaw Attack Row